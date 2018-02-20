Twitchy covers several Hollywood types for saying dumb things because well … lots of Hollywood types say LOTS of dumb things. From Chelsea Handler to Cher, to Bette Midler or Alyssa Milano, there seems to be a neverending supply of silly content to write about from our ‘friends’ in Hollywood.

But only ONE of them has accused Twitchy of being a drug site for meth users (because of the word ‘twitch’) OR being funded by the Russians to tangle with his freedom, and that’s Hellboy himself, Ron Perlman.

Here ya go, ladies & germs, twitchy! These muthafuckas gotta be a Russian funded co. ready to tangle with our freedom.

HOT MESS -> Ron Perlman’s LATEST curse-filled meltdown about Russia (we think?) REKT OBAMA https://t.co/mqqUGt2nIn via @TwitchyTeam — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 19, 2018

We laughed so hard at this tweet. Really, we read some crazy stuff (c’mon, we cover Chelsea Handler), but THIS … OMG y’all.

Maybe we should try writing with a Russian accent.

Your mom is Russian funded — Ordy Packard's Non-flamethrower (@TheOpulentAmish) February 20, 2018

HEY! That’s our line.

You’re an idiot. — Colonel Potter (@colonel_potter) February 20, 2018

Da.

I thought the meme in H-wood was “any press is good press.” Why does Twitchy make you all, well, “twitchy”? — Richard Vincent (@BigRMV) February 20, 2018

We have that effect on lots of people.

It’s our charm.

Thanks for the clicks Ron. What are you some sort of Russian enabler? — AL Spock (@DEfortheBG) February 20, 2018

Right? Thanks for the traffic, Ron!

Ron…may I call you Ron?

Thanks! Ron, your delusional rants and hyperbolic accusations show you to be a mental midget of epic proportion.

As mich as you believe your spew, there is no evidence to support it. Get a grip, get a life, and get in touch with reality, doofus. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) February 20, 2018

Careful, he’ll accuse you of being a Russian bot.

Ron: You're right. Nothing gets by your sharp wit. Twitchy was founded by Uber-Commie @michellemalkin. Shes a card carrying member of the Communist party, I think. I think her real name is like Malkinovitch or something like that. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 20, 2018

We have meetings in our Twitchy basement every month, Bunny brings cookies and we watch Doctor Zhivago.

Another lefty got owned by some pretty women (and a few dudes) and got all triggered and shit. Stick to "acting," real life doesn't work for you. — The Smirk Dossier (@CaptainSmirk2) February 20, 2018

Our dudes are pretty as well, just saying.

Especially that Greg P. fellow.

You need a doctor. — Cool Aunt Donna (@Donnabee511) February 20, 2018

Doctor ZHIVAGO maybe.

This is silly, but wow, we laughed and laughed about this … then we laughed some more.

The Left cannot understand or accept that anyone could possibly REALLY AND TRULY disagree with them in real life, so they need to create conspiracies so they can sleep better at night.

Ok, off to our monthly meeting … how do you say, ‘Peace out,’ in Russian?

