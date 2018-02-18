Mueller’s investigation found that Russians were working both for and against Trump during the election, and that ultimately they didn’t care who won as long as Americans were divided and angry with one another it was a win for them. This started back in 2014 before we even knew who would be running (although you’d have to live under a rock to think anyone but Hillary would get the nod for Democrats), so this ridiculously weak, curse-filled tweet using way too many caps from Ron Perlman should really be directed at Obama.

Muthafucka just told you at least 16 Russians attacked the most sacred aspect of Democracy, our election, and YOU HAVEN’T LIFTED A FINGER TO RETALIATE. OR PROTECT THE COUNTRY YOU LEAD. YOU JUST COLLUDED!!! YOU FUCKING DIPSHIT! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 18, 2018

Gosh, Ron, you kiss your mama with that mouth? Cripes dude.

Wow, there is so much wrong with this tweet. First and foremost we’re not a Democracy, Ron, we’re a Republic. And second … you know what, there is just so much ranting and raving here it’s hard to really tell what he’s babbling about.

You know that scene in ‘Animal House,’ where Bluto is raging about how the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? That’s this tweet.

Pssst! You know who was actually in charge in the lead up to, and during, that election? — Yitz, America's Sweetheart Jew (@MeerkatYitz) February 18, 2018

Ooh ooh, we know!

Ron, its past your bedtime. Go to sleep. — WishiwasArcher (@WishiwasArcher) February 18, 2018

Or eat some fiber, something.

Take you meds Ron, please. Cute how this entire thread has people from other nations telling what we should with our nation. Especially those EU folks. Probably should worry more about what happening there than here.

Also those resist folks. Grow up you not going to do anything — Lozard the King of Cool (@KingLozard) February 18, 2018

Cute indeed.

We're not a democracy. Wish I had command of the English language like you do. — RetiredSheepdog (@DoctorKOH) February 18, 2018

If only your daddy Barack woulda listened to Romney instead of laughing at him for pointing out Russia was are biggest geopolitical threat… “the Cold War is over” if I remember Obama saying… 🤨 — Garrett (@Youth4_America) February 18, 2018

Remeber how they made fun of Romney for saying Russia was a threat?

They’re like children, except children listen sometimes.

Rosenstein specifically stated there was no collusion, you moonbat. — Steve (@F_Your_Feels) February 18, 2018

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Woah. He has derailed. — Paige Rogers (@PaintingPastor) February 18, 2018

Dude has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

They always forget — Scottergate (@ScottColgate) February 18, 2018

Convenient ain’t it?

That or they just never paid attention until they got mad because Trump won the election.

Trump broke you, pansy. — ⛄️ Brian ☃️ (@applecharlie5) February 18, 2018

Ouch.

But not untrue.

