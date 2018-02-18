Raise your hand if you DON’T have any sympathy for the media.

Sorry folks, you did this to yourselves.

And after the nonsense and garbage they’ve written about Devin Nunes we don’t blame him one bit for taking a moment to enjoy seeing the media embarrassed and all but scolded for their behavior around Russia for nearly TWO YEARS.

From The Federalist:

The list of media outfits and journalists made aware of Steele’s investigations is extensive. Reuters reported that it, too, was briefed on the dossier, and while it refrained from reporting on it before the election, its national security reporter Mark Hosenball became an advocate of the dossier’s findings after November 2016.

BBC’s Paul Wood wrote in January 2017 that he was briefed on the dossier a week before the election. Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald likely saw Steele’s work around the same time, because he published an article days before the election based on a “Western intelligence” source (i.e., Steele) who cited names and data points that could only come from the DNC- and Clinton-funded opposition research.

See full story here.

The media never let a little thing like the truth get in the way, eh? And if you thought the Left was NUTTY about Russia, they absolutely lost their shiznit on Nunes over this tweet:

Huh?

Super tough.

Wow, Travis showed him. *eye roll*

They’re so MAD.

EL OH EL.

If you ever want to see a bunch of grown adults acting like toddlers who need a nap (or to be spanked) look no further than the timelines of Devin Nunes, Sarah Sanders or the Sean Spicer parody.

True story.

