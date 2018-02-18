Raise your hand if you DON’T have any sympathy for the media.

Sorry folks, you did this to yourselves.

And after the nonsense and garbage they’ve written about Devin Nunes we don’t blame him one bit for taking a moment to enjoy seeing the media embarrassed and all but scolded for their behavior around Russia for nearly TWO YEARS.

Wheels come off for Mainstream Media…@LeeSmithDC and @FDRLST not afraid to name media hacks. Must read for weekend fun! https://t.co/pOG0R6Cn1K — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) February 17, 2018

From The Federalist:

The list of media outfits and journalists made aware of Steele’s investigations is extensive. Reuters reported that it, too, was briefed on the dossier, and while it refrained from reporting on it before the election, its national security reporter Mark Hosenball became an advocate of the dossier’s findings after November 2016. BBC’s Paul Wood wrote in January 2017 that he was briefed on the dossier a week before the election. Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald likely saw Steele’s work around the same time, because he published an article days before the election based on a “Western intelligence” source (i.e., Steele) who cited names and data points that could only come from the DNC- and Clinton-funded opposition research.

The media never let a little thing like the truth get in the way, eh? And if you thought the Left was NUTTY about Russia, they absolutely lost their shiznit on Nunes over this tweet:

Seriously? I read about the collusion story every day. Now we know the Russia story is no witch hunt, no hoax. You were in the meetings. How long till your wheels come off comrade Devin? — Tim Rote (@timrote) February 17, 2018

Huh?

Devin you were briefed on all of this months ago and yet YOU did everything you could to convince the American people otherwise. Ive seen some scum on from dems and repubs but you take the fucking cake. Im serious when I say you should be prosecuted for your conduct. — DeeDee (@DeeDee39076616) February 17, 2018

Super tough.

YOUR H.S. PICTURE LMAO pic.twitter.com/btquLFy7nR — Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) February 17, 2018

Wow, Travis showed him. *eye roll*

You're an absolute fool who is failing to read the winds of change. We were angry before, but after seeing that laughable press release GOP floated out to media today, you guys are done. Brush up those resumes kids because we, your employers are saying "You're fired" #PACKUP. — Small1ldy (@small1ldy1) February 17, 2018

They’re so MAD.

Are you kidding? You are an elected official in the federal government. @speakerryan @tgowdy remove Nunes from any position of authority today. This kind of nonsense thinking is not the leadership we need. — W"Philly was in Our Hearts the Entire Time"Stiles (@plaidtattoo) February 17, 2018

EL OH EL.

Resign now, traitor! — James Welton (@jaimoe0) February 17, 2018

If you ever want to see a bunch of grown adults acting like toddlers who need a nap (or to be spanked) look no further than the timelines of Devin Nunes, Sarah Sanders or the Sean Spicer parody.

True story.

