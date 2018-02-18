Since the news broke on Friday from the Mueller investigation that Russians were working both in support of and AGAINST Donald Trump the new talking point making its way across social media is that the Russians were ‘sowing discord’ and creating chaos.

Of course, anyone who has been paying attention knows it wouldn’t take Russia much to create such chaos when the Democrats and the mainstream media have both been more than willing to perpetuate this divide all on their own.

.@hogangidley45: “There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media.” pic.twitter.com/HBmruoSUn3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018

Would appear this segment upset Jim Acosta enough for him to start tossing out Thomas Jefferson quotes …

Thomas Jefferson: “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter…” https://t.co/RoRQHFE6dx https://t.co/V9Cgoqoa8o — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2018

Dude, this guy is ridiculously self-important. It’s seriously like he thinks he’s doing some great ‘deed’ by being a fairly lame journo who we make fun of, a lot.

YOU GOT US, Thomas Jefferson thought the press was important. Of course, if Jefferson saw the hot dumpster fire the media has turned into he would never stop throwing up but hey, whatever helps Jim sleep better at night.

Also Thomas Jefferson: "While (Patrick) Henry lives another bad constitution would be formed, and saddled for ever on us. What we have to do I think is devoutly to pray for his death…" https://t.co/xbfyUVyu2b — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) February 17, 2018

Just goes to show you can find a quote from a founding father for almost every situation, apparently even praying for the death of others.

Who knew?

You are free to report when you like. We are also free to call out your biased BS spin. — Joss (@Spritely2315) February 17, 2018

Also Jefferson: "Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. I really look with commiseration over the great body of my fellow citizens, who, reading [them] live & die in the belief that they have known something of what has been passing in the world in their time." https://t.co/A5JnUtPzLI — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) February 17, 2018

Oops.

Big difference between newspaper organizations who report objectively instead of spoonfeeding propaganda, wouldn’t you say? Cough, CNN, Cough. — KnickKnackPaddyWacker (@SGroucho) February 18, 2018

Cough cough.

But heroes! Firefighters!

He’s SO EASY to upset. Do you think Fox News, Trump or Sarah Sanders sit around laughing about what they can say that will freak Jim out?

Then again, they can just tell the truth and that seems to do the job just fine.

