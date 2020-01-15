As Twitchy has reported, there have been overflow crowds at council meetings in Virginia urging local legislators to declare their municipalities Second Amendment sanctuaries in which the constitutional right to bear arms would not be infringed despite whatever gun control/confiscation legislation the Democratic state assembly passed.

Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam has said there will be “consequences” for those localities if they don’t obey gun control laws, and at least one Democratic representative has said Northam might have to enlist the National Guard to enforce gun control laws. Is it going to fall to the National Guard to go door-to-door confiscating firearms?

Virginians have stood up en masse to assert their Second Amendment rights and have planned a demonstration at the capital, which has led Northam to declare a state of emergency, claiming there will be white nationalist groups in attendance. Yes, the guy whose yearbook photo featured a guy (perhaps Northam) dressed in KKK garb is concerned about white supremacists.