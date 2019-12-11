As Twitchy reported not too long ago, the Washington Post editorial board came down hard on sanctuary cities. Not sanctuary cities where law enforcement refuses to cooperate with the federal government with regard to illegal aliens. No, the Post’s editorial board made it clear there was no comparison between those kinds of sanctuary cities and municipalities that declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” — that is, localities where law enforcement would refuse to go door-to-door confiscating semi-automatic weapons were the state to pass such a law.

To the bright minds at the Post, you see, someone who’d refuse to surrender his AR-15 in a mandatory buyback would be breaking a law, unlike a city harboring illegal aliens, who haven’t broken the law (aside from being in the country illegally, but the Post didn’t even consider that).

The issue has come up in Virginia, which has recently turned fully blue under the governorship of Ralph “Coonman” Northam, so that state, in particular, seems primed to pass some “common sense” gun control legislation.

We have no idea how Northam is still governor, and his stance on gun sanctuaries? He’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.

WTKR reports:

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday localities could face consequences if law enforcement officers don’t enforce gun laws.

When asked by a reporter if local governments would face retaliation for declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, Northam responded, “There’s not going to be retaliation. That’s not what I’m about. I’m about making Virginia safer.”

On Tuesday night, Chesapeake City Council members voted unanimously to become a “Second Amendment constitutional city.”

Northam pushed back on all of resolutions being passed, saying all laws that he personally has proposed are Constitutional. “We’re not going to take people’s guns away,” he said.

Has Gov. Coonman caught any of the Democratic debates on TV? There’s been plenty of talk about mandatory buybacks and confiscation, to the point where Beto O’Rourke was selling “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15” T-shirts at his (now defunct) campaign store. But wait … nobody’s talking about taking people’s guns away, they keep saying.

Like the Post said, what laws have illegal immigrants broken?

