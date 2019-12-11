As Twitchy reported not too long ago, the Washington Post editorial board came down hard on sanctuary cities. Not sanctuary cities where law enforcement refuses to cooperate with the federal government with regard to illegal aliens. No, the Post’s editorial board made it clear there was no comparison between those kinds of sanctuary cities and municipalities that declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” — that is, localities where law enforcement would refuse to go door-to-door confiscating semi-automatic weapons were the state to pass such a law.

To the bright minds at the Post, you see, someone who’d refuse to surrender his AR-15 in a mandatory buyback would be breaking a law, unlike a city harboring illegal aliens, who haven’t broken the law (aside from being in the country illegally, but the Post didn’t even consider that).

The issue has come up in Virginia, which has recently turned fully blue under the governorship of Ralph “Coonman” Northam, so that state, in particular, seems primed to pass some “common sense” gun control legislation.

We have no idea how Northam is still governor, and his stance on gun sanctuaries? He’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.

"If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be consequences, but I'll cross that bridge if and when we get to it." -Gov. Ralph Northamhttps://t.co/yULkKvQfeZ — Rob (@rob99711) December 12, 2019

"[Businesses thinking about investing here] have concerns when they hear localities are not going to enforce the laws of the land, so I would say be careful what you're asking for" — Rob (@rob99711) December 12, 2019

"They can continue to have their meetings. They can continue to make sanctuary counties, but we're going to do what Virginians have asked us to do," cc: @CamEdwards @StephenGutowski @VCDL_ORG — Rob (@rob99711) December 12, 2019

WTKR reports:

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday localities could face consequences if law enforcement officers don’t enforce gun laws. When asked by a reporter if local governments would face retaliation for declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, Northam responded, “There’s not going to be retaliation. That’s not what I’m about. I’m about making Virginia safer.” … On Tuesday night, Chesapeake City Council members voted unanimously to become a “Second Amendment constitutional city.” Northam pushed back on all of resolutions being passed, saying all laws that he personally has proposed are Constitutional. “We’re not going to take people’s guns away,” he said.

Has Gov. Coonman caught any of the Democratic debates on TV? There’s been plenty of talk about mandatory buybacks and confiscation, to the point where Beto O’Rourke was selling “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15” T-shirts at his (now defunct) campaign store. But wait … nobody’s talking about taking people’s guns away, they keep saying.

Why don’t they say this about sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants? — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 12, 2019

Like the Post said, what laws have illegal immigrants broken?

Problem for you Governor Coonman, they aren't Constitutional. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) December 12, 2019

Virginia governor Ralph Northam (D) is now threatening counties that declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. https://t.co/WoKVKCziuZ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 12, 2019

Northam is all over the place in the piece. First says he won't retaliate against 2A sanctuaries then says they'll face consequences. Then says they won't pass anything unconstitutional but also his proposals are constitutional. Then says he doesn't want to take anyone's guns. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 12, 2019

He's really scrambling. It's a pretty scatterbrained performance. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 12, 2019

I like how he says "There's not going to be retaliation. That's not what I'm about." right before saying "there are going to be consequences" 🤔 — Rob (@rob99711) December 12, 2019

Don’t give an inch, Virginians. — Kevin (@scurvemond) December 12, 2019

“First, we make these counties comfortable…” — Coast2Coast (@Coast2CoastChem) December 12, 2019

The guy was ok with killing babies after birth, so this is only the 2nd worst thing he has ever supported. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) December 12, 2019

He is correct but the laws are not Constitutional and he is Coon Man (his college nickname) so we will not comply. — Mr Chain Blue Lightning (@bove_the) December 12, 2019

Support the LEO’s that Defend The Constitution 🇺🇸 — Charlie Chambers (@Chambec) December 12, 2019

Situation for which the Second Amendment was crafted. Thanks for the reminder, Ralph! — Richard Gardner (@RIchgard) December 12, 2019

I always thought the entire state of Virginia was supposed to be a "Second Amendment Sanctuary." I guess Virginians have become so middle class that the words "Sic Semper Tyrannis" has no meaning for them anymore. — William Kuhn (@WilliamKuhn7) December 12, 2019

But the left keeps telling me they were not after our guns. — Serana Verina (@Superbunnygirl1) December 12, 2019

What is he going to do – put on black face and go knocking door to door? — Dianna Glampers (@DiannaGlampers) December 12, 2019

Obviously he is scared.

He is feeling the pressure. Keep it up. — DannyMAC 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DanMcMonigle1) December 12, 2019

