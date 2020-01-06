Unlike sanctuary cities for illegals, the Washington Post considers the movement propelling Second Amendment sanctuaries a fad and “mainly symbolic.” That only proves further how out-of-touch mainstream outlets like the Washington Post are — more and more municipalities are declaring themselves gun sanctuaries, especially in Virginia, where Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam and a majority Democrat legislature have made noises about gun confiscation.

The action Monday night was in Virginia Beach, and a video screen had to be set up outside for the huge overflow crowd. Nearly a hundred citizens had signed up to give three-minute statements.

Overflow crowd now at Virginia Beach Second Amendment sanctuary city vote. Watch for an upcoming segment on @FullMeasureNews pic.twitter.com/JmTuwtWPQc — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 6, 2020

At least one Democratic representative has said that Northam “may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law” if it comes down to that. But it’s just a fad, really.

Huge crowds at the Virginia Beach Second Amendment sanctuary resolution meeting. https://t.co/lu92xuIxCN — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 7, 2020

The media will never show you this: Hundreds & hundreds of Second Amendment supporters outside of city council in Virginia Beach.#GunRights pic.twitter.com/kKRtunIbNb — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 6, 2020

Twitchy alumnus Erik Soderstrom in on the scene and has been keeping an eye on the action:

An hour to go before VIrginia Beach votes on its 2nd Amendment Sanctuary proposal and the line is around the block. pic.twitter.com/nmo0d9MidW — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 6, 2020

Buckle up. 90 speakers at Virginia Beach city council meeting, three minutes each. Packed lobby and massive crowd watching outside on a projector. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 6, 2020

Virginia Citizens Defense League membership has doubled in the last month. 100,000 Virginians have shown up at local meetings opposing Governor Blackface’s gun ban proposals. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 6, 2020

“For me, it’s not about guns; it’s about stuff, my stuff, and it’s none of your business what I have or don’t have.” Speaker at Virginia Beach city council. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 6, 2020

“We fought the tyranny of King George and we’ll fight the tyranny of King Northam” pic.twitter.com/wKt9dp1J7O — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 6, 2020

Several speakers at Virginia Beach city council have brought up the Texas church shooting which was over before the police even knew what was happening. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

A very emotional @BenLoyolaVA, born in Havana, talks about Castro’s rise, confiscation of firearms and murder of citizens in Cuba and how thankful he is that his parents were able to make it to America. pic.twitter.com/XODNIyKf9K — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

Join the more than 90% of Virginia countries that have already passed second amendment resolutions. pic.twitter.com/OuHVamN3Pd — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

Lol, so this one Democrat is here and basically just said, look, there’s nobody here to support Governor Blackface’s gun ban so the city should hold another meeting later instead of voting tonight so they can pay some Democrats to show up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2OPmfyK90m — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

This is the first time in my 71 years that I’ve felt strongly enough about something to come and an address an elected council. pic.twitter.com/0VIfMIlYvx — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

These people have been standing outside in the cold for hours watching the VIrginia Beach City Council meeting on a projector because there is no room inside. pic.twitter.com/4nryfA4WgK — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

Loud boos outside for the third anti-gun speaker. Dozens of pro-gun speakers have already addressed the Virginia Beach city council over the last 2 hours. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 7, 2020

Third anti-gun speaker.

Gov Blackface’s radical “gun grab” proposals have created a firestorm of protests. VIrginia’s historic wins pivoted from red to blue for the first time in decades.

Now the state is a Liberal utopia all Americans should fear.pic.twitter.com/29H2b9Csmc — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 7, 2020

