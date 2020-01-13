On Friday, the Democratic-majority Virginia General Assembly voted to implement a gun ban for the Pocahontas Building and the Capitol, effective immediately. That meant as employees arrived for work as usual Monday morning, they were met with a huge line as they had to pass through metal detectors and be patted down. Even those with concealed carry permits are prohibited from entering the buildings with a firearm.

Here’s the employee line this morning outside the Virginia General Assembly after Dems voted to ban firearms, forcing everyone to go through metal detectors. It’s well over an hour, if not 2. pic.twitter.com/sc5593pfbN — Tanner B. Hirschfeld (@Hirschfeld4VA) January 13, 2020

They’re literally lined up around the block just trying to get to work.

It’s a gun free zone, no need for metal detectors. — USATamiW 🍺⚽️🥢🥓🇺🇸 (@USATamiW) January 13, 2020

But if they are banned people should not be carrying them, so there should be no need for security. — Jeff Westbrook🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) January 13, 2020

Hoo boy! Sounds efficient. — Carl carter (@Carlcar89230801) January 13, 2020

New work day:

Wait in line outside building.

Gain entrance to building.

Turn around and leave building for lunch.

Wait in line outside building.

Gain entrance to building.

Collect paycheck.

Turn around and leave building (end of work day). — Allyson Jacob (@AJacob2016) January 13, 2020

This makes those standing in line two things; 1) Inconvenienced, and more importantly,

2) Sitting ducks for an attacker Nice job Virginia — ❌Conservitarians.com 🇺🇸 (@Conservitarians) January 13, 2020

That doesn't look vulnerable to a mass shooting at all. — Harold Christian (@Cchris12) January 13, 2020

Well, I just hope they all feel safer. — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2020

Who will protect them before they enter the building ? — Yawn Galt (@GaltYawn) January 13, 2020

This should cut the number of shootings on the Assembly floor in half, I'd say! — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2020

😂😂😂. I wish it was raining — John Griffith (@jgriffith81) January 13, 2020

Can't wait for it to be 36° and raining. 🤡s getting what they voted for. — Nana's Drunk Again (@B737CA) January 13, 2020

Hope they put the time-clock out front so people can punch in. — Irredeemable Needy (@is_Needy) January 13, 2020

And they’re on the clock and taxpayers are footing the bill. — Chas Connelly (@chasconnelly) January 13, 2020

There is a reason that government efficiency is an oxymoron ….#democrats — General Flynt ⭐⭐⭐ (@General_Flynt) January 13, 2020

CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL — TheRealSwolk (@swolk4) January 13, 2020

And….THIS is EXACTLY what socialism looks like — Gypsyheart4good (@gypsyheart4good) January 13, 2020

Keep going down this socialist path and the next line will be for bread…. — Daniel Tager (@DanielTager1) January 13, 2020

Well, socialists do love their lines. — Philosotheist (@Philosotheist) January 13, 2020

Well at least they are not inside writing more punitive laws. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 13, 2020

Welcome to the California of the East!!! — Ferdinand La Tierra Tiembla (@frodri_023) January 13, 2020

What’s longer? The line for the Avatar ride at Disney Or the line to get into your office? 😭 — MMA_Maniac (@brando7969) January 13, 2020

It’s like having the TSA right outside your office, every day.

Remember when they used to have the slogan, "Virginia is for lovers"? Now they can change it to "Virginia is for dumbasses." This applies to both those that govern and the citizens that remain. — BushwoodsHat (@BushwoodsHat) January 13, 2020

At least Virginians are voluntarily lining up at their county board meetings to demand Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

