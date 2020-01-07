The people we follow on Twitter all loved the job Ricky Gervais did hosting the Golden Globes, especially his opening monologue which put Hollywood celebrity culture on blast, but the entertainment media didn’t seem to see things that way. Slate said he was mean; Vox compiled all the times he’d been “offensive” in the past; the Los Angeles Times said Gervais was “the last thing anyone needed.”

The Independent’s critic has also weighed in and claims that Gervais “cheapened” the already cheap Golden Globes and “overshadowed vital political statements,” like telling the crowd you’re wearing the same tux all award season.

Jo Murch writes:

The awards were certainly not free from activism – powerful speeches were given by actors including Jennifer Aniston on climate change, Joaquin Phoenix on veganism, Michelle Williams on abortion rights and Patricia Arquette on the conflict between Iran/US. But any meaningful message is dampened when the man at the helm is making schoolboy jokes about paedophiles. … When a joke about Greta Thunberg – “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg” – features in the same broadcast as heartfelt pleas about climate change you can’t help but feel confused about the message Hollywood is trying to send.

We’re never confused about the message Hollywood is trying to send; it’s just that they’re so self-unaware and hypocritical we don’t care.

Oh garbage. @rickygervais demonstrated that good comedians go after everyone. No one should be safe, but the prevailing thought these past 10+ years is that one group IS exempt. They can lecture from the stage but he can’t mock their inconsistencies? You prove his point. https://t.co/Dr9PKnbUSg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/P92hCXN4uo — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 7, 2020

He is the only one that made it watchable. — Er|c (@ericm30) January 7, 2020

“… cheapened the Golden Globes” pic.twitter.com/Isnp7ExV1q — MIKE BRESLIN’S RICKY GERVAIS STAN TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 7, 2020

He cheapened an event that's fueled by booze and egos? Yeah. Ok. Whatever. — ❄️ Hot Toddy Trish ❄️ (@wtffiles) January 7, 2020

"… powerful speeches were given by actors including Jennifer Aniston on climate change, Joaquin Phoenix on veganism, Michelle Williams on abortion rights and Patricia Arquette on the conflict between Iran/US." pic.twitter.com/Y0Qp92zI6O — Dawinderpal Singh (@Dawinderpal) January 7, 2020

@rickygervais was brilliant. I actually watched the show again until @PattyArquette opened her mouth and then I quickly turned it off again. — liven4life2day (@liven4life2day1) January 7, 2020

Bot — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 7, 2020

Vital political statement from Patricia Arquette to someone who disagrees with her: “Bot.”

Celebrity opinions are "vital."😂 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 7, 2020

Vital? How are celebrity statements vital? @rickygervais was exactly right. Everything he said was exactly correct and what needed to be said. — Bipolar Bear (@BipolarBearDick) January 7, 2020

Vital political statements??? He actually brought them. Listen again. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 7, 2020

I wouldn't have had as great of an acting career had I not terminated my pregnancy is NOT a "vital political statement". — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) January 7, 2020

Yes the world needs more “vital political statements” from coke heads and limousine liberals. @rickygervais could do this every day and I’d watch. Well done lad. #GoldenGlobes — JCoulter (@jcoulterbrown) January 7, 2020

This is a really odd piece . @rickygervais was making the point about complicity/ ‘not seeing’ sexual harrassment, grooming young people , paedophilic behaviour and endorsing morally questionable companies whilst wanting to be seen as morally pure. How was he cheapening it? — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) January 7, 2020

Exactly what she said ☝️☝️☝️can’t just take the $$ off the top and not care about the underbelly. — Ged (@LaalGed) January 7, 2020

Ricky Gervais spoke for the millions of people who detest the idiocy, hypocrisy, and condescension of Hollywood elites. Fight carbon! Wheels up! Save sharks! Kill babies! Down with the patriarchy! Weinstein and Polanski genius! — Ben Robertson (@NewHampshireBen) January 7, 2020

Congrats, your opinion is wrong — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) January 7, 2020

Opinion: Ricky Gervais was stunningly brilliant. — Judy ✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@JudybellesLife) January 7, 2020

The best part about the GGs was I could watch the monologue on YouTube without having to tune into any of the rest of it. All awards shows are cheap dog and pony spectacles. — emattmurph (@_TigEric_) January 7, 2020

I know, right? Let’s pat each other on the back for being the out-of-touch Hollywood elite while also lecturing the public on morality, while also being complicit in immorality. Do they really not have any self awareness? — Is this satire? 🇦🇺 (@thisismindi) January 7, 2020

No. Ricky Gervais merely said all the things the average American was thinking and he said it straight to the faces of those condescending d-bags in Hollywood that have been talking down to us and telling us how to live our lives while hypocritically behaving ungodly worse. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 7, 2020

You missed the whole point-Gervais pointed out the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites & international stars in their need to bloviate & lecture about social justice issues, when they have obvious short comings. No one wants to hear them lecture us. They are supposed to entertain us. — Bev (@BevH111) January 7, 2020

They all knew about Weinstein, they all played with Epstein, and they all think YOU should suffer so THEY can use resources. — Robin Dunn ⭐⭐⭐ (@rdunnflorida) January 7, 2020

Too late for damage control, the train's already left the politically-correct station and @rickygervais deserves an award for the best #GoldenGlobes speech in decades! #RickyGervaisRocks — Rick Warden✝️🌟🇺🇸 (@Templestream) January 7, 2020

Just here for the ratio Over 5k now 🤣🤣 It's almost as if celebrity opinions don't count for sh*t. pic.twitter.com/X7QpG9n4iV — 🇬🇧Renton🇺🇸🐸⭐⭐⭐ClearFlynn✝️🇧🇷🇮🇹🔫⌛️🥓🤣🐶 (@rentonMagaUK) January 7, 2020

