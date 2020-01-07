Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who we told you about on Sunday after he got played off stage while lecturing other celebs on their private jet travel, will reportedly make what could be the ultimate sacrifice this awards season: He’ll wear the same tuxedo multiple times:

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

Thank you, hero:

Not all heroes wear capes… they wear one tux, multiple times — Candice Cane (@CandiceLen) January 7, 2020

We’re saved from the tuxedo-landfill crisis!

Oh sure, you all laugh. He's raising tuxedo awareness and it's long overdue. For too many years, our landfills have been full of tuxedos. Discarded after one use. It's appalling. 🎩 https://t.co/xxjwZuo55b — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of Nutmegistan (@pipandbaby) January 7, 2020

Let us know when they give up the limos though:

Nothing says how much Hollywood cares like wearing a tuxedo twice. Now, the private jets and individual limos… those have to stay. As well as the rapists, cultists, and pedophiles, of course. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) January 7, 2020

Bollox to the fireman, the police, ambulance services, soldiers, charity workers, doctors, nurses, carers..no the real hero is a man who wears one tux for a whole season.😢 — John Hamilton (@JohnHamilton44) January 6, 2020

I’ve had the same dinner jacket since 1993 and no-one has ever told me I’m a climate hero! — (((Graham Applin))) (@SkepticalHusky) January 6, 2020

They really think this is a sacrifice:

Why on earth should’nt he wear the same jacket all the time?Most normal people do,honestly these holier than thou slebs & designers are beyond parody,cant they realise what idiots they look to the ordinary people,who basically could’nt give a stuff what they wear! — Elizabeth Cornwell (@cornwell167) January 7, 2020

Can’t be far behind:

Wow, such a sacrifice on his part. Give him a Nobel or something, quick. — Bernadette North (@notbern) January 6, 2020

stunning and brave https://t.co/TJEwWzZMzM — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 7, 2020

The Oscars should be fun:

The SAME TUX?

For MORE THAN ONE NIGHT?

Wow, this is an incredible sacrifice.

Thank you, Joaquin – your planet is grateful. https://t.co/4ZTvJowkEg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2020

And they should’ve listened to Ricky Gervais to avoid all of this criticism:

Stella McCartney illustrates why Ricky Gervais asked winners at the Globe awards to steer clear of making 'political statements'. https://t.co/0qCrYp2sMu — Janet (@JanetHinton01) January 7, 2020

