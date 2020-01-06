As we told you last night, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais decided not to take the easy approach, which would have been to make a bunch of anti-Trump jokes. Instead, Gervais took aim at the people who were sitting right in front of him, jabbing them for everything from Harvey Weinstein to their “woke” hypocrisy. While Gervais’ jokes and comments received thunderous applause from many watching at home, people inside the venue were obviously not as pleased. The Los Angeles Times’ television critic think Gervais ruined it for the celebs in attendance:

The #GoldenGlobes mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The last thing anyone needed was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked. https://t.co/58PAMOikhu — Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) January 6, 2020

The Times’ television editor agreed:

Ricky Gervais' cynicism was out of step on a night when nearly everyone seemed eager, even desperate, for earnest political change. Read @LorraineAli's smart, pungent review of the #GoldenGlobes, for @latimes: https://t.co/g47G6hgVXx — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) January 6, 2020

How dare the glitterati get called out for their smug hypocrisy on their big night!

"The mood at Versailles was already sober …" Weep two big tears for the ultra powerful and wealthy who were made to feel uncomfortable at their gilded award ceremony. https://t.co/t8Se1SdTxg — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2020

It was hilarious and long overdue.

The viewers get treated to jarring lectures about abortion and how racist and awful they are, but god forbid the delicate and sensitive artists get treated to lectures about how tedious their lectures are. https://t.co/PBWpGYO7JL — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 6, 2020

The mirror got turned around on them and they didn’t like their own reflections (for a change).

Narrator: Actually it was the only thing they needed, and exactly what they deserved. https://t.co/71dBYpds3O — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 6, 2020

We enjoy humor as much as the next guy, as long as it's reverent humorhttps://t.co/rBiF9DbcU3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 6, 2020

LOL! Ricky was just saying what most of America thinks about Woke Hollywood. Seeing their hypocrisy called out was indeed beautiful. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 6, 2020

To the contrary, Hollywood needs to hear this louder and more often. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) January 6, 2020

Completely disagree. I really needed Hollywood being told they sucked. To their hypocrite faces. Needed. It. https://t.co/Dq4e5hlayc — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) January 6, 2020

That ratio! LOL!!! — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) January 6, 2020

I hear the phrase “speak truth to power” thrown around a lot… Well, now you know what it looks like — Super Elite Liberation Force (@jasonmn) January 6, 2020

The last thing anyone needed was self-righteous multi-millionaire hypocritical celebrities scolding and lecturing average folks on how to live. Thank you @rickygervais for a fantastic job hosting. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 6, 2020

It was hilarious.

The headline started "Politics reigned at the Golden Globes." Um, were you watching? It had the smallest focus on politics I've seen on an award show in recent memory. There was maybe one explicit Trump rant from Patricia Arquette that goes almost no applause. Rest were vague. https://t.co/nuevNkkajX — neontaster (@neontaster) January 6, 2020

Bingo! The lack of politics reigned, which is what really bothered them.

The Golden Globe attendees and organizers also didn’t seem to fully appreciate Joaquin Phoenix calling out their private jet/climate change hypocrisy.