Congratulation to Joaquin Phoenix, Golden Globes winner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture:

But what was really great was his acceptance speech where he scolded celebes for talking big about climate change but still taking private jets to Palm Springs:

Of course, just as his speech was getting good, the producers played him off stage:

Can’t let a little honesty get in the way of your awards show!

Hey, they had a vegan meal so it’s all good, right?

Oh, don’t cry Hollywood:

So, will they listen?

