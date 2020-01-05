Congratulation to Joaquin Phoenix, Golden Globes winner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture:

Winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker." Read TIME's review of the film here #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/WHi6hioFc5 pic.twitter.com/gHEmO5dSqy — TIME (@TIME) January 6, 2020

But what was really great was his acceptance speech where he scolded celebes for talking big about climate change but still taking private jets to Palm Springs:

"we don't have to take private jets to palm springs." joaquin phoenix using his speech to call out hollywood's hypocrisy in calling an end for climate change. incredible.#GoldenGlobes — Elana Rubin (@elanarubin) January 6, 2020

Of course, just as his speech was getting good, the producers played him off stage:

How apt that the “wrap it up” music began playing just as Joaquin Phoenix began asking his fellow celebrities to make personal sacrifices—say, foregoing the personal jet—for the sake of the greater good. #GoldenGlobes — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) January 6, 2020

Can’t let a little honesty get in the way of your awards show!

Joaquin Phoenix, after winning best actor for JOKER, asks the Hollywood elite to "make some changes" and "make sacrifices in our own lives — we don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs…" before the music begins to play him off. — jackson ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) January 6, 2020

Hey, they had a vegan meal so it’s all good, right?

“Don’t take private jets” while the exit music is booting Joaquin Phoenix off stage is the climate message that I’m sure Hollywood will take to heart… — Cathy Erway (@cathyerway) January 6, 2020

Oh, don’t cry Hollywood:

tfw joaquin tells you to stop taking private jets to palm springs pic.twitter.com/09Pd0Q5vUD — REBELLER (@REBELLER) January 6, 2020

So, will they listen?

Nobody can hear your message if that message is you dropping F bombs. Joaquin Phoenix says don’t fly private jets. I’m sure all the celebs will listen!! — Pat Mayo-ABC (@patmayo) January 6, 2020

