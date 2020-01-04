We’ve seen some weird stuff in the mainstream media lately … well, weird for normal people, normal for journalists in the mainstream media. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the Washington Post, was an “austere religious scholar” first and foremost. The members of Iran’s Quds Force who attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad were “mourners.”

And terrorist Qasem Soleimani was described by the Washington Post as Iran’s “revered military leader,” despite people in Iran celebrating his death in the streets.

But nothing could prepare us for the New Yorker’s “analysis” of the death of Soleimani, written by Robin Wright.

Trending

A huge shout-out to The People’s Cube for the meme:

That’s not even all of it. Remember how killing Soleimani was like taking out Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Captain America all in one? Wright had some choice words for Soleimani’s elite Quds Force as well:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bodybuilderdapper beardflamboyantNew YorkerQasem SoleimaniRobin Wrightsalt-and-pepper eyebrowsThe People's Cube