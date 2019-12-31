Shot. . .

As we told you earlier, pro-Iran militants are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad right now, vowing to “not spare a single employee” if they’re successful:

Militiaman in military fatigue tells #Rudaw : "We will not spare a single employee" inside the U.S. embassy if they breach the building, warning the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump over recent airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/UIv5lnBbCF

Chaser. . .

The New York Times, AP and Twitter are calling these fine people “mourners”:

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters https://t.co/jrAtON72eR

On left, list showing how Iran militias in Iraq have been steadily escalating their attacks on US targets in recent weeks, leading up to today's attack on US embassy.

On right, story from today in which Twitter says attackers are "Iraqi mourners… after deadly airstrikes" by US pic.twitter.com/h0E5aFFKpv

— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 31, 2019