Shot. . .

As we told you earlier, pro-Iran militants are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad right now, vowing to “not spare a single employee” if they’re successful:

Chaser. . .

The New York Times, AP and Twitter are calling these fine people “mourners”:

Trending

Never change, guys. Never. Change.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Baghdadiraqmourners