Rania Khalek is a journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon and apparently hosts In the NOW’s Soapbox channel, whatever that is. And she’s shocked at the reported death of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani. She was tweeting earlier in the week about how it was “pathetic for a so-called super power to get into a fight with a small militia” like Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

But now that the United States has kicked things up a notch and taken out Soleimani, she’s amazed at the shock value. If it had happened in America, it would be like taking out George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Captain America.