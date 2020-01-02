Yes, the same Washington Post that called ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar” is marking (mourning?) the death of Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s “most revered military leader.” Sounds like a super fella.

