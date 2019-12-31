We just finished a post on a congressman being ratioed to death over a video in which he claimed President Trump has done everything he can to diminish the legitimacy of the free press.

And yet, if you look at the free press today in response to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, you’d believe it was just a bunch of “mourners,” and President Trump was playing golf at Mar-a-Lago while deciding to send in the Marines because he didn’t want a Benghazi on his hands. Not to mention “hackers” have already deleted Joy Reid’s tweet about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo going on Russian state TV.

Oh, that part about not wanting to be dogged by his own Benghazi comes to us courtesy of Politico.