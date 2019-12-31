No one ever accused Joy Reid of being particularly bright. And if anyone did, their own intelligence should be called into question. Because Joy Reid is not only not bright, but she’s actually an idiot.

Yesterday, a tweeter named Max Howroute (who, according to his Twitter bio, is many things including a writer, filmmaker, activist, and comedian) posted a clip of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on “Putin’s State TV,” aka Russia Today:

US State Dept Secretary Pompeo is on Putin’s State TV: “I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole”. How patriotic! pic.twitter.com/zIzlajhkTf — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) December 31, 2019

Well, Joy Reid can’t believe what she’s just seen. The U.S. Secretary of State on a Russian propaganda outlet! Can you believe it?

Can you imagine what Republicans would have said if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had gone on Russian State TV and said this during the Obama administration? Now? Republicans are unphased by this remarkably brazen Kremlin bowing. Putin really did win the year… https://t.co/jMTm6PhKLV — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

Impeach!

So, this is clearly on-air admission is "Aid and Comfort to the Enemy". Literally comfort. 😡 How in the hell is the congress and senate not convincing to remove and prosecute? — Kevin James Murphy (@Nivekian13) December 31, 2019

OMG. This is horrifying. How can this happen? U.S. Secretary of State on Russian news saying things like that? It may not be actual treason, but it certainly is treason-like. — LKA (@Lattitat47) December 31, 2019

How is this not a form of treason? — Malik Spann (@BLITZMagPrez) December 31, 2019

What in the world is going on? — kate larkworthy (@buddysage) December 31, 2019

What the hell is he doing!? — daphna (@daphna27) December 31, 2019

Putin’s bidding. — Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) December 31, 2019

Yeah, that’s totally what Pompeo is doing. Except not.

You're an idiot. — 📣 The ßlair ß*tch Project ®️ (@blairanton) December 31, 2019

Does… Joy think that Pompeo actually went on RT, and not that they pulled some archival footage of him for propaganda purposes? https://t.co/Rcncxaiuc3 pic.twitter.com/yZf1JRj7GY — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 31, 2019

Yes. Yes she does. Either that, or she’s a bald-faced liar. From what we’ve seen, she’s more than capable of being both stupid and dishonest.

They are just playing a clip of him dummy, he didn't "go on" RT. — Fabiana Jung (@JungFabiana) December 31, 2019

He didnt,he was in Texas saying this. — pam miller (@badkitty251) December 31, 2019

The speech was delivered on 15 April 2019, College Station, Texas. RT used a clip from it. — Ian Reed (@ianreed288) December 31, 2019

Oh:

Well, that’s basically the same thing as going on Russia Today, right? Right???

You are a liarhttps://t.co/aUiOMlksJm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2019

He didn't "go on Russian State TV", they just replayed one of his speeches. But sure, keep on lying, you hyperpartisan hack. — Austin Smith-TEXT BADG3RMAN TO 88022 (@TheBadg3rman) December 31, 2019

Just one last thing before we go … Joy told us to ” imagine what Republicans would have said if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had gone on Russian State TV.” Well, guess we don’t have to imagine! Check it:

Look, Hillary Clinton on RT!!!!https://t.co/soyVk5UqnL — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 31, 2019

Uh-oh!