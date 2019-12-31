When we think of the press and the first three years of President Trump’s first term, pretty much all we can remember all wall-to-wall stories about his campaign’s collusion with Russia, all of which were sourced on leaks, and certainly not the facts uncovered by the Mueller report.

There’s a reason Trump’s phrase “fake news” resonated at his rallies, and now journalists are so triggered by the term they have online meltdowns over T-shirts that say “Fake News” on them. Everything is an attack on the press.

Rep. Dan Kildee defends the free press in a video in which he claims Trump has done everything he can to delegitimize journalism in America.

Rep. Dan Kildee: "[President Trump] has done everything he can to diminish the legitimacy of the free press." pic.twitter.com/ovHdhAVZRT — The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2019

Like what? Not call on CNN’s Jim Acosta during a press conference? Make CNN sit in the back at an outdoor news conference? Invite conservative bloggers to the White House? We certainly haven’t seen Trump do a single thing to silence the press; at best, he canceled the White House’s subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Journalists, so called, have done everything they can do to diminish their own legitimacy, is more like it — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) December 31, 2019

Seriously Dan the Press has done a fine job of diminishing their legitimacy on their own — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) December 31, 2019

Uh…the free press did that themselves by becoming opinion instead of news. The only agenda should be facts, both sides equally. — Douglas Bays (@TheBajaWarrior) December 31, 2019

Sorry, but the press did that all on their own. — Truth Over Facts❌ (@lanse4257) December 31, 2019

Pretty sure the media did that to themselves. The lastest example is NYT calling the terrorists that attacked or embasy "mourners" — SCREW YOU GRETA 😎👌🇺🇸 (@Arconservative1) December 31, 2019

And the Washington Post calling the leader of ISIS an “austere religious scholar.”

And as an American citizen I thank him for exposing the media for what it is — Beto O’Clark🇺🇸🍺 (@Sully1133) December 31, 2019

There is no free press. They are biased and bought and paid for. — Devoted Wife (@NDavidCara) December 31, 2019

Pretty sure the press did that to themselves. Trump just exposed it for everyone to see. — ✨RNcat 🥂🍾HappyNewYear! (@RNcat50) December 31, 2019

It was always there. He just forced us to look and admit it. — Grumpy Old Vet (@GrumpyOldVet1) December 31, 2019

Of everything that comes of his legacy, this is probably his most important accomplishment. By helping to expose the moral corruption of the MSM, he has enlightened the citizenry as no one could have. Maybe as no one has before. #ReadPastTheHeadline — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) December 31, 2019

Actually, the "free press" has worked overtime to totally and completely delegitimize themselves be serving as the propaganda arm of the radical left. They rush any story that is unfavorable to the President to print without taking the trouble to verify. When called out… — Gene Ryals (@genenevada) December 31, 2019

…they scream victim rather than acknowledging the error. When they do acknowledge and retract, the retraction is much less prominent than the original story. Finally, they routinely report the opinions of the journalists as fact. And I'm not just indicting CNN… — Gene Ryals (@genenevada) December 31, 2019

I stopped trusting the media the day I discovered that in order to maintain access to Iraqi sources during the Gulf War, CNN agreed to “go easy” on criticisms of the Iraqi government. I didn’t even know Trump existed then. No, the media has destroyed their own credibility. — Minapo (@peko3417) December 31, 2019

"[The Free Press] has done everything it can to diminish the legitimacy of the free press." Donald Trump is merely the catalyst, and once your industry has been deleted and replaced with journalism, he'll be remembered as such. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) December 31, 2019

If a man looks at his problems closely enough, he will see that he is part of the problem. In the case of the media, it is entirely their own fault. The media for the most part CANNOT be trusted. And this is not a new opinion at all. It's a shitty take to blame someone else. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 31, 2019

President Obama certainly didn’t trust the media, or else he wouldn’t have spied on them.

Honestly the best thing President Trump has done. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) December 31, 2019

The press has reported on him 97% negative. Floated lies they had to walk back. Called him a Russian puppet and said he had colluded. I cannot stand the man but the press’ irresponsibility is unconscionable and they have an over 70% disapproval rate. He could have been gone in 4? — BabyBoomer2.0 (@0Babyboomer2) December 31, 2019

No. They did that themselves. Ask Rachel Maddow. — Jenxyb (@Jenxyb1) December 31, 2019

Wrong. The press has done everything it can to diminish Trump's legitimacy on behalf of the Democrat party. — LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) December 31, 2019

The free "press" did and continues to diminish their role in our republic. Whether it is by omission, twisting the truth, or out right lying to the public they're supposed to be informing – all the while screaming about the first amendment as they destroy it. They're propogandist — Lee Braaten (@LeeBraaten) December 31, 2019

The press did this to themselves and continue to do it. They haven’t learned. pic.twitter.com/XKDecSQBtr — Susan M is for our brave Marines🇺🇸❤️ (@shangrimom) December 31, 2019

No sir. Unlike Epstein, the press did kill itself. — Ron in Free Texas (@Texosaurus) December 31, 2019

What a strange endorsement of Trump. — TheMadHatter (@Ryan59392566) December 31, 2019

I'm sorry, is the press THE sacred power unable to handle tweets? — John Norcali (@JohnNorcali) December 31, 2019

Any loss of credibility or legitimacy of the press is 100% self-inflicted. The media have disgraced themselves since 2016. Trump calling them out is perfectly appropriate. As the saying goes, most "reporters" are DNC operatives with bylines. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) December 31, 2019

"The free press" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 31, 2019

The media has no credibility left — Diane Alba (@DianeAlba7) December 31, 2019

The free press just lied about Trump playing golf all day…. They delegitimize themselves! — Joy Smith (@joysmith100) December 31, 2019

He had the audacity to respond to libel? Has he had any newspapers shut down? Or is the press still spewing venom about him 247? — shaun alleman 🦊 (@ShaunAlleman) December 31, 2019

The free press, 95% of which are Democrat stenographers, have diminished their own legitimacy and continue to do so each and every day. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 31, 2019

You need to change free press to propaganda arm of the DNC. — Dave Ellis (@DaveEll57279091) December 31, 2019

Example #3,749 of an incorrect diagnosis from the patient performing self-examinations. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 31, 2019

The damage was self-inflicted – architects of their own destruction. — Bad Bodhisattva (@BadBodhisattva_) December 31, 2019

Thanks @realDonaldTrump! I'm pretty sure the "Free Press" is wholly responsible for their own demise, but let's give the president that credit anyways! — StrangerYewNear (@ShaolinKungFu81) December 31, 2019

Legacy media having fits over two scoops of ice cream, feeding Japanese fish or drinking cola has done more to diminish the legitimacy of the free press in the eyes of citizens than anything the President has done. — Lucas (@The_Kirkpatrick) December 31, 2019

Stop blaming @POTUS for pointing out the obvious. The MSM have abused the trust afforded them and are destroying their own credibility in their efforts to "get Trump" MSM needs a good house cleaning if they're ever to regain the public's trust. — Double D (@DoubleD2k15) December 31, 2019

I'm confident when history reflects on the 2016 election aftermath, it will not be the diminishing being done by President Trump, but rather the failure of the press to police itself and write fair and accurate news. Year in and year out false news stories are written and stored. — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) December 31, 2019

The incessant lies, fear-mongering and outright hatred present in the media have diminished their credibility. This is completely self-inflicted. — Nywening (@nywening) December 31, 2019

And they still don’t see it. Nor do they seem to realize that all of their errors go in one direction.

