When we think of the press and the first three years of President Trump’s first term, pretty much all we can remember all wall-to-wall stories about his campaign’s collusion with Russia, all of which were sourced on leaks, and certainly not the facts uncovered by the Mueller report.

There’s a reason Trump’s phrase “fake news” resonated at his rallies, and now journalists are so triggered by the term they have online meltdowns over T-shirts that say “Fake News” on them. Everything is an attack on the press.

Rep. Dan Kildee defends the free press in a video in which he claims Trump has done everything he can to delegitimize journalism in America.

Like what? Not call on CNN’s Jim Acosta during a press conference? Make CNN sit in the back at an outdoor news conference? Invite conservative bloggers to the White House? We certainly haven’t seen Trump do a single thing to silence the press; at best, he canceled the White House’s subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

And the Washington Post calling the leader of ISIS an “austere religious scholar.”

Trending

President Obama certainly didn’t trust the media, or else he wouldn’t have spied on them.

And they still don’t see it. Nor do they seem to realize that all of their errors go in one direction.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan KildeeDonald Trumpfake newsfree presslegitimacyratio