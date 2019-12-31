Earlier today, as the turmoil at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad continued to unfold, Donald Trump tweeted about going back to Mar-a-Lago:

Very good meeting on the Middle East, the Military, and Trade. Heading back to The Southern White House (Mar-a-Lago!). Updates throughout the day. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Does that make him a hypocrite?

Trump criticized Obama for golfing during the 2013 tornado outbreak, during Ebola outbreak and soon after 2016 Louisiana floods. Today, the U.S. embassy in Iraq has been stormed. Trump just arrived at his golf club. pic.twitter.com/o7b7JoqI39 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 31, 2019

There was no shortage of media firefighters and other assorted liberal blue checks who used Trump’s presence at Mar-a-Lago in the midst of the Baghdad attack as evidence that he doesn’t care about Americans’ lives when they interrupt his golf game:

As US Embassy Baghdad is assailed by protesters, President Donald Trump has arrived at his West Palm Beach golf club. He tweeted this en route: https://t.co/EWq3VbNSsW — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) December 31, 2019

Donald Trump used to criticize former President Barack Obama quite a bit for playing golf despite major and minor crises in the country and around the world. Today, with the US embassy in Iraq attacked by protesters, Trump has gone to his golf course. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 31, 2019

As you play golf, US citizens are under attack at Embassy in Iraq. Any btw you cannot claim that Mar a lago is any version of The People’s House. Its your private club. Membership fee $200,000. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 31, 2019

Nothing like ending the year with the US embassy in Iraq under siege as 1000’s of protesters chant… “Death to America!!” as Sweet Potato Hitler quaffs down a Slurpee and a can of Pringles while wrapping up another round of golf at Trump National Golf Course. ⛳️ . 🏌️ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 31, 2019

Somebody got through to him? Impeached president playing golf while embassy under siege not a good look. https://t.co/AMIvWOqEFH — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 31, 2019

The US embassy in Iraq is under attack. Trump is playing golf for the 12th straight day. https://t.co/LM9Ledp2TE — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 31, 2019

You were playing golf and tweeting about the 2016 election WHILE THE EMBASSY BURNED. You’re a disgrace to our great nation and wholly incapable of executing the duties of President. You’re a joke. A selfish, self-centered moron. A bigoted, flat-footed coward. Quit now. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) December 31, 2019

Stay focused. Our embassy is burning and you've been playing golf. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ek2ux8dStx — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 31, 2019

Iraq. US embassy. Vulnerable personnel. Put down the phone and golf clubs. https://t.co/DyFZUR5OrS — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 31, 2019

While the US Embassy in Baghdad is under attack, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club and attacking Democrats on Twitter — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 31, 2019

They played golf together today as U.S. Embassy Baghdad walls burned. https://t.co/xacptSQQMp — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) December 31, 2019

Lots more where that came from. But Trump is calling Fake News on that narrative:

The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

So, he didn’t play golf today?

Does anyone have verified info to tell me if this is true? https://t.co/RwDwKY0Osy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 31, 2019

Guess the usual suspects jumped the gun:

Update: The presidential motorcade has left Trump's golf club shortly after arriving. Looks like he won't be playing a round today. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 31, 2019

Oh well. They’ll get him next time, for sure!