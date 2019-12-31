Earlier today, as the turmoil at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad continued to unfold, Donald Trump tweeted about going back to Mar-a-Lago:

Does that make him a hypocrite?

There was no shortage of media firefighters and other assorted liberal blue checks who used Trump’s presence at Mar-a-Lago in the midst of the Baghdad attack as evidence that he doesn’t care about Americans’ lives when they interrupt his golf game:

Lots more where that came from. But Trump is calling Fake News on that narrative:

So, he didn’t play golf today?

Guess the usual suspects jumped the gun:

Oh well. They’ll get him next time, for sure!

