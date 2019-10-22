Beto O’Rourke certainly does seem to have settled on a theme for his 2020 campaign, aside from door-to-door gun confiscation. His plan for the future is to remind us continually that America is rooted in racism and that President Trump is a white supremacist.

It might be shocking to call the president a white supremacist if everything weren’t now a symbol of white supremacy. Remember this summer when Nike pulled shoes bearing the Betsy Ross flag after Colin Kaepernick called them offensive? (Rolling Stone was kind enough to explain how the Betsy Ross flag was racist.) California Gov. Gavin Newsom applauded the move, as did 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.

And besides, as if that weren’t enough, O’Rourke was just on cable news a day ago likening Trump to Hitler, so … trashing Trump is kind of his thing. Anyway, here’s O’Rourke’s response to Trump’s “lynching” tweet from Tuesday morning.

If that’s true, we’d be much better off not electing someone benefiting from white privilege as much as O’Rourke. Better safe than sorry.

He already did that.

