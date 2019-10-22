Beto O’Rourke certainly does seem to have settled on a theme for his 2020 campaign, aside from door-to-door gun confiscation. His plan for the future is to remind us continually that America is rooted in racism and that President Trump is a white supremacist.

It might be shocking to call the president a white supremacist if everything weren’t now a symbol of white supremacy. Remember this summer when Nike pulled shoes bearing the Betsy Ross flag after Colin Kaepernick called them offensive? (Rolling Stone was kind enough to explain how the Betsy Ross flag was racist.) California Gov. Gavin Newsom applauded the move, as did 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.

And besides, as if that weren’t enough, O’Rourke was just on cable news a day ago likening Trump to Hitler, so … trashing Trump is kind of his thing. Anyway, here’s O’Rourke’s response to Trump’s “lynching” tweet from Tuesday morning.

The legacy of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, and suppression is alive and well in every part of this country—including in the White House where the president is a white supremacist. https://t.co/q4rCTuQRon — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2019

If that’s true, we’d be much better off not electing someone benefiting from white privilege as much as O’Rourke. Better safe than sorry.

Beto is a Furry — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) October 22, 2019

Beto, you have raised the practice of mudslinging to the level of absurdity. Keep it up, you're giving the Democrat Party a bad name. — Zulutime (@Zulutime44) October 22, 2019

I now believe Beto’s roast isn’t fully cooked. Beto your elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top. The gears have stopped turning. Beto gets votes by instilling fear into people’s minds. — King Solo (@ritten_scott) October 22, 2019

Well… he’s not actually getting votes, so… 😂 — AnniesBeadShoppe (@AnniesBeadShop) October 22, 2019

The tradition of leftist hatred and unfairness is alive and well in O'Rourke twitter feeds. — Stephen (@Stephen95218620) October 22, 2019

Like Biden gotta keep them in chains remark — TY (@texasmaga2020) October 22, 2019

This is some high level yoga twisting to take this tweet and get to this conclusion. I applaud this candidate for being so flexible, and so early in the day. — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) October 22, 2019

And Robert goes to his race card right on cue 😂 pic.twitter.com/xsokGIvc7N — David (@Bigace231) October 22, 2019

Wow, platinum member? Impressive. — Righty Tighty Lefty Loosy (@LoosyRighty) October 22, 2019

Ah yes, he used a word for hanging in reference to himself (a white man) so that is clearly racist against blacks. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) October 22, 2019

You’re unhinged dude — Tuco (@Jay23543869) October 22, 2019

obvious pandering is revolting. — Travis Edmonds (@twedmonds) October 22, 2019

To call the President a white supremacist is a flat out lie. And, such ridiculous statements is why no one takes your candidacy seriously. — dei gratia productions (@JackoEdward) October 22, 2019

Robert please just shut up. The only thing you do is breed racism. — Patrick (@Patrick70547468) October 22, 2019

How is this not slander? — Andrew P. (@BradyChrist) October 22, 2019

Shouldnt you be promoting tampon sensitivity week? — soothsayer (@milehighreject) October 22, 2019

He already did that.

No matter how much you pander to them, the woke crowd will never accept you. https://t.co/K3mXkIPnyw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 22, 2019

