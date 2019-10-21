Beto O’Rourke’s poll numbers are in the toilet, so he might as well go big before he goes home, right?
.@BetoORourke: Unlike Tulsi, it’s “obvious to me” Trump’s working on behalf of Russia pic.twitter.com/5x9bCMVDYe
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2019
It’s obvious to Beto, guys.
Every time @BetoORourke speaks… pic.twitter.com/pxF9nkqr2x
— Michael Rodriguez (@mcrodriguez24) October 21, 2019
It should be obvious to anyone listening to Beto O’Rourke that he doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously. Check out what else he said to Wolf Blitzer:
On CNN, @BetoORourke defends his comparison of the president’s rhetoric to Nazi Germany.
“It’s the comparison of last resort and that’s where we are.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 21, 2019
Watch:
Beto on his likening Trump to Hitler: “Find me a better analogy” pic.twitter.com/2b3bbwSU3s
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2019
Going Godwin is definitely a last resort.
it’s not even close to “where we are” and it’s insultingly ignorant to say so https://t.co/YmgkO3f3KY
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 21, 2019
Well, to be fair, Beto O’Rourke himself is insultingly ignorant.
Dems love to trivialize the Horrors of Nazis and slaughter of millions.
bUt tRuMp maDe A meAn tWeET. https://t.co/IooY0U1e9W
— The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 21, 2019
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2019