Beto O’Rourke’s poll numbers are in the toilet, so he might as well go big before he goes home, right?

.@BetoORourke: Unlike Tulsi, it’s “obvious to me” Trump’s working on behalf of Russia pic.twitter.com/5x9bCMVDYe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2019

It’s obvious to Beto, guys.

It should be obvious to anyone listening to Beto O’Rourke that he doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously. Check out what else he said to Wolf Blitzer:

On CNN, @BetoORourke defends his comparison of the president’s rhetoric to Nazi Germany. “It’s the comparison of last resort and that’s where we are.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 21, 2019

Watch:

Beto on his likening Trump to Hitler: “Find me a better analogy” pic.twitter.com/2b3bbwSU3s — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2019

Going Godwin is definitely a last resort.

it’s not even close to “where we are” and it’s insultingly ignorant to say so https://t.co/YmgkO3f3KY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 21, 2019

Well, to be fair, Beto O’Rourke himself is insultingly ignorant.