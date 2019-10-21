Beto O’Rourke’s poll numbers are in the toilet, so he might as well go big before he goes home, right?

It’s obvious to Beto, guys.

It should be obvious to anyone listening to Beto O’Rourke that he doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously. Check out what else he said to Wolf Blitzer:

Trending

Watch:

Going Godwin is definitely a last resort.

Well, to be fair, Beto O’Rourke himself is insultingly ignorant.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adolf HitlerBeto O'RourkeDonald TrumpholocaustJosef GoebbelsNazisNurembergRussiaRussian assetVladimir Putinwolf blitzer