We were just going to leave Beto O’Rourke’s contribution to #NationalPeriodDay as a footnote to our post on Julián Castro and his concern about people having to choose between work and tampons, but O’Rourke’s tweet has caught on with so many people that it’s earned his own post. While Castro is concerned with the oppressive sales tax on feminine hygiene products, O’Rourke is worried that women in prison don’t have access to the products they need, which is why he’s proposing the Menstrual Equity Act.

In detention centers and in prisons, in big cities and small towns, women across America don’t have access to the period products they need. On #NationalPeriodDay, men need to join women in demanding real change—which is why I’m supporting the Menstrual Equity Act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 19, 2019

Men need to join women in demanding menstrual products for women in prisons? Would you look at this Neanderthal?

You just said only women menstruate!!! You troglodyte pic.twitter.com/r76cpzbwAN — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@HapkidoBigDad) October 19, 2019

this is a very anti-trans tweet Beto, I sentence you to 30 lashings https://t.co/rZH2hzhkjL — Severity (@SeveritySays) October 19, 2019

Again, this is not a new crisis according to the Democrats; President Obama was quizzed on it, expressed his concern, and proceeded to do nothing about it. But O’Rourke has a plan for that: the Menstrual Equity Act.

I saw Menstrual Equity open for Blood Sweat and Tears in '74: https://t.co/d7KSTJVZPX — Wodeshed, Peep Derple (@Wodeshed) October 19, 2019

@BetoORourke is truly the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/hJyqjYNLe9 — Born Too Late (@Averb16) October 19, 2019

Don't you just hate it when you start your period while in the county lockup? Haha the wooorst right. Thanks Beto. You're doing super important work and saving lives. https://t.co/ZzqQP6B3Qk — 👻Savannah🎃 (@Hatefulpumpkin_) October 19, 2019

Oh great. Napoleon Dynamite has found a new issue. https://t.co/Ybw4UbRMu4 — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 19, 2019

How is it that abortion lovers keep saying that men can't tell women what to do with their bodies, but @BetoORourke is so "woke" that he can. I have worked in both jails and prisons. This is not true. https://t.co/b3rZzbnyUA — Kelli (@Kelli52177036) October 19, 2019

I can't have a AR15 but at least he cares about my period. 🙄 https://t.co/sKQCsmtvIl — Constance🇺🇸 (@ConstanceBarri6) October 19, 2019

Just when I thought you could not be more useless. https://t.co/LuhWD2cnnK — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) October 19, 2019

Dude, what is wrong with you? https://t.co/BlUGYFY6aj — Devils (@SingingBullets) October 19, 2019

Are you bailing on the Toilet Paper Equity Act? It's not fair that some have to settle for 1 ply, while others enjoy 2 ply. https://t.co/AR3XYV8xmz — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 19, 2019

Oh my GAWD. please go away. https://t.co/UpoH2XFLsS — Mister Falcon (@joelcash1) October 19, 2019

National Period Day is not a thing, or it *shouldn't* be.

Again, this guy is BEYOND cringe! https://t.co/WGfWDXbxCu — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 19, 2019

If I ever go to jail I am glad Beto will fight for my right to turn tampons and maxi pads into a rope to hang myself with. https://t.co/UvI6MboBhT — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) October 19, 2019

OMG there's a National Period Day?? Getting hard up for special days or what?? Also I'm a fairly modest person and find it a little embarrassing. I don't want men having anything do with my monthlies. That's private. https://t.co/SgtsMCnMXZ — Andrea Greene Myers (@hahabirdpumpkin) October 19, 2019

Why voters have such contempt for Beto now is Self Explanatory. He adds a whole new meaning to the word "Pander". https://t.co/W591T6dsb9 — Pog (@OSINT220) October 19, 2019

What does "Menstrual Equity" even mean? https://t.co/WGcfsYmzOB — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 19, 2019

#NationalPeriodDay What a joke of a candidate this guy is. Why is he even running? Do people like him get to keep the money they make while running for president? If the answer is no, then the only other answer that makes sense is that he is seriously demented. https://t.co/vRwQ2uu1y6 — James M. Cain (@dmcparson) October 19, 2019

Is there anything Beto doesn't think the government should do? 🤔 https://t.co/gfDlvqdilv — Dan Brookman (@DanBrookmanBIG) October 19, 2019

wow, just wow. And this guy is running for President! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Hi9OtsThDw — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 19, 2019

I'm sorry @TheBabylonBee. People like this are going to put your out of business. https://t.co/3ddVnJSiB7 — Larry Vasquez (@Lar_animate) October 19, 2019

Beto, if you're trying any harder, you'll get your period. Please. Spare. Us. 🤨🙄 https://t.co/rym9nWIUaX — de omnibus dubitandum 🇺🇸 (@Beethovenlover5) October 19, 2019

So I'm confused. We say everyone's equal. But when's the last time we gave free stuff for other health reasons? If I need toothpaste I go and buy it. If I need toilet paper I go and buy it. Hygiene isn't necessarily a right. But yes Beto, try and keep your FAILING campaign alive. https://t.co/5wP5QGAz1E — TimOhThy (@TimDietrich10) October 19, 2019

Not a parody, just running out of things to make free I guess. https://t.co/vyEsOa6GgJ — Rational Thinking American (@think_american) October 19, 2019

Beto wants to take your guns…. And give you tampons! https://t.co/IpE4OPnjWn — Silver Surfer (@burkhartmojo) October 19, 2019

Hell yes he’s coming to your prison cell to give you tampons.

OK so what's the catch BETO?? Because there's gotta be some strings attached. https://t.co/6kXPQxp0sN — A.G. Willliam Barr (@AGWillliamBarr) October 19, 2019

Imagine supporting a bill called the "Menstrual Equity Act" Founding fathers, I hope you're proud. https://t.co/5KdohS04a9 — Prince of Doges (@princeofdoges) October 19, 2019

He's not just a furry, he's a Menstrual Justice Warrior https://t.co/fkjIBZli18 — Whibebreab (@Skigwy) October 19, 2019

And seriously, Beto, get to work on those problematic pronouns unless you want to keep polling below 1 percent.

