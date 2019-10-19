Tampons being taxed in many states as luxury items has been on the Democrats’ radar for a while now; back in 2016, when he was sitting for interviews with YouTube stars, Barack Obama guessed that it’s because men wrote the laws that items like pads and tampons were subject to state sales tax.

So-called “tampon justice” drew a little closer to reality that same year when Rep. Grace Meng of Queens, N.Y., introduced a bill to make feminine hygiene projects “more accessible and affordable.” But there still isn’t nationwide tampon justice, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro took the opportunity of #NationalPeriodDay to argue against the tampon tax, saying that some have to choose between going to school or work and paying for menstrual products.

Every day, people are forced to choose between going to school or work, or staying home because they can’t afford the menstrual products they need. Pads, tampons and cups should be available tax-free, across the nation.#NationalPeriodDay https://t.co/orIDdz1lPD — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 19, 2019

We’re kind of amused by Democrats suddenly finding a tax they don’t like. And seriously, they’re not even talking about making the products free — they’re talking about eliminating the sales tax, which adds maybe 10 percent at most to the cost.

And we really want to know who can’t afford school because of the sales tax on menstrual products.

You know before this day we women didn’t know what to do! I mean really guys 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 19, 2019

I call in sick often & just bleed out all over my house because I can’t afford tampons for a week every month. Lunatic left. — Maga Believer 2020 (@MagaBeliever20) October 19, 2019

Every day, people are forced to choose between going to school or work, or staying home because they can’t afford the toilet paper they need. Toilet paper should be available tax-free, across the nation. — No Left Turn 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurn1) October 19, 2019

No they're not. Nobody is staying home because of a 6-8% sales tax on period products. But if Massengill delivered Gift Packs, I'd send you one. — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 19, 2019

what people? — Sherry Kirkpatrick (@Sherrytree62) October 19, 2019

So they can afford the $12.78 for maxipads, but if they tacked on $1.13 in tax they couldn't afford it? I'm all for none of these products being taxed, but let's stop the nonsense that a dollar in tax is keeping someone from going to work. — Brad 🎩 Zingas (@brahzinga) October 19, 2019

And if a dollar tax on maxi-pads is keeping women home from work, here’s a crazy idea — lowering income tax across the board so everyone has more disposable income to spend on such items.

are you high? seriously even you can't be this stupid. — (-) (@willsie1sw) October 19, 2019

What a load of crap. — Edie Emu (@PrettymanAlicia) October 19, 2019

This is probably one of the stupidest things I have ever heard. 🤣🤣🤣 — Mary Jack (@MaryJack4) October 19, 2019

That should save you a couple bucks. — American (@ovalheaded) October 19, 2019

I have 2 words for you weirdos. PERSONAL. RESPONSIBILITY. I just don’t know how woman have survived hundreds of years with periods without you guys and your hashtags… 🙄🙄 — Jackie 🇺🇸🥂 (@JackieBeFit) October 19, 2019

That's nonsense. You are just a liar pandering for votes. — Jriden2002 (@jriden2002) October 19, 2019

Nice to see you’re anti tax for once. — vmadson (@vmadson810) October 19, 2019

You are the ultimate panderer. 🤮 — Tikka4 (@Tikka41) October 19, 2019

Seriously Julian Don’t do this. — Erica Locke (@LockenessNyad) October 19, 2019

You are so embarrassing, so is this entire progressive movement. We do not need everything thrusted into politics. Gross #NationalPeriodDay — Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) October 19, 2019

Dude…its obvious your campaign is circling the drain. You're reduced to advocating for feminine hygiene products??? Sad.#malefeminist#Trump2020 #KAG — Yaardie65 (@yaardie65) October 19, 2019

Pads and tampons. This is your democrat party. pic.twitter.com/ND2kdwNMTi — abstractjwl (@abstractjwl) October 19, 2019

Speaking of pandering, did you catch it? Castro did score some extra props from liberals for using gender-inclusive language in his tweet; notice he said “people” are forced to choose, not “women” are forced to choose.

It’s okay to say women, you grubby panderweasel. — Maya Apugelou (@MayaApugelou) October 19, 2019

Ummm….people? Pretty sure only women menstruate. — Babs (@Babs41704111) October 19, 2019

People in general or women people? Cause men don’t, you know, menstruate. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) October 19, 2019

Do you mean those who are born biologically female? We call those people women. — Piedmont Tilly (@Oscarthedodle) October 19, 2019

Say it: women. Go ahead. Your handful of supporters won't care. — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) October 19, 2019

People? Do men have periods? Love how these Dems have to pander to their insane base. — Chris Sutton (@a_zchris) October 19, 2019

We always love to see someone who thinks they’re woke being corrected for not being a woke as they think they are:

Dear ALL MEN, STOP. JUST STOP! You don't get a period, you dont get cramps, you dont worry about how Expensive feminine hygiene products are, and you certainly can NEVER understand a woman's body! Sincerely,

A Woman. 🚺♀️💖#NationalPeriodDay #AWomansBodyAWomansChoice — That's Cute (@iriskiss) October 19, 2019

Actually, some men do get periods. Trans men exist. Tmi I'm on my period and I'm not a woman — 👻 WubBOO 👻 (@Wubbito) October 19, 2019

For the record, Beto O’Rourke is on the case too with his Menstrual Equity Act, but he did NOT use gender-inclusive language in his tweet; that’s gonna cost him:

In detention centers and in prisons, in big cities and small towns, women across America don’t have access to the period products they need. On #NationalPeriodDay, men need to join women in demanding real change—which is why I’m supporting the Menstrual Equity Act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 19, 2019

