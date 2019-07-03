As we told you yesterday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced on Twitter that he was pulling financial incentives from Nike after the company reportedly pulled a shoe with a Betsy Ross flag on the heel:

Well, Gov. Ducey’s moved prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to make a pitch for Nike’s business instead, saying “Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values”:

Since when is pulling a shoe with the American flag on it because it may be offensive the right thing?

During the 4th of July, no less:

And maybe Nike can invent a special shoe designed for residents of San Francisco?

Is Gov. Newsom trying to look like an out-of-touch liberal? Because mission accomplished:

Maybe Gov. Newsom should spend more time keeping the businesses that are already in California but leaving for better states?

