As we told you yesterday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced on Twitter that he was pulling financial incentives from Nike after the company reportedly pulled a shoe with a Betsy Ross flag on the heel:

BREAKING: AZ Gov. Doug Ducey PULLS NIKE'S FINANCIAL INCENTIVE DOLLARS over Kaepernick-Betsy Ross shoe controversy https://t.co/4kHBnzhAnL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 2, 2019

Well, Gov. Ducey’s moved prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to make a pitch for Nike’s business instead, saying “Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values”:

Hey, @Nike — we’re just a quick jaunt over the border… Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2019

Since when is pulling a shoe with the American flag on it because it may be offensive the right thing?

“Doing the right thing” = so it’s now just conventional wisdom the American flag is offensive? https://t.co/tuszeOmIYv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2019

During the 4th of July, no less:

Second, if we were to poll, I would assume that 99% of Americans support the Betsy Ross flag. Yet, a huge corporation (Nike) was convinced to throw it under the bus. How did my pro-American flag position become the minority position–on the week of Independence Day, no less? — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) July 3, 2019

And maybe Nike can invent a special shoe designed for residents of San Francisco?

Nike should invent a shoe that when you step in human feces while walking around San Fran that it doesn't get trapped in all those little grooves in the sole. Maybe put the California flag on the back? https://t.co/QQNCjioi1F — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 3, 2019

Is Gov. Newsom trying to look like an out-of-touch liberal? Because mission accomplished:

Maybe Gov. Newsom should spend more time keeping the businesses that are already in California but leaving for better states?

“A record number of companies are leaving California for states with a better business climate, and a new report shows that Texas remains their No. 1 destination.” https://t.co/XFP3gY1YQi — BehindBlueLines (@UnderLeftSeige) July 3, 2019

