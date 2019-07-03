Dems are really going to do this? Wow.

First, it was Gov. Gavin Newsom cheering on Nike for pulling the Besty Ross flag shoes, and now it’s 2020 hopeful Julián Castro saying “I was glad to see it” and “they understand the significance there”:

Regarding @Nike 's decision to stop the sale of shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag @JulianCastro tells @CBSNews "I was glad to see that." and adds "And my hope is that they didn't just do it to do it. They understand the significance there." — Tim Perry (@tperry518) July 3, 2019

Watch:

.@JulianCastro tells CBSN he was "glad to see" Nike pull Betsy Ross flag sneakers from retailers https://t.co/zee28SIaIi pic.twitter.com/uw9rUzRMvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2019

