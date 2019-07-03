Dems are really going to do this? Wow.

First, it was Gov. Gavin Newsom cheering on Nike for pulling the Besty Ross flag shoes, and now it’s 2020 hopeful Julián Castro saying “I was glad to see it” and “they understand the significance there”:

Watch:

Trending

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Julián CastroNike