If there’s one thing in this world of which we can be certain, it’s that things can always — always — get stupider. The current debate (if you can even call it that, since only woke lefties are upset) over the Betsy Ross flag is proof of that. Democratic politicians and liberal talking heads who never had a beef with the flag are suddenly spouting off about how problematic it is. But according to VICE, it’s Republicans who are losing it:

"The Betsy Ross Flag IS ACTUALLY RACIST." "Huh? No it's not! Why on earth do you believe that?" "i gotta say, it is mystifying to me that you are suddenly really sentimental about this flag" — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 3, 2019

"The american flag is racist" Every sane person: "No its not" Vice: "Wooooooow whats with all the sudden love for the flag from solely just and only republicans?" pic.twitter.com/rboqsh6L3h — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 3, 2019

It's the soft version of "Republicans POUNCE!" — "Why do Republicans suddenly care so much about [x]?" https://t.co/T9kKHHxaZY — Just Karl (@justkarl) July 3, 2019

What no pounce? I for one am disappointed. I was in my pouncing stance. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) July 3, 2019

Not to be outdone, Rolling Stone offered up their own take on “conservatives” who have “worked themselves into a tizzy” over this:

Why is everyone so upset about the Betsy Ross flag? https://t.co/UcAsWFLJDr pic.twitter.com/XcwJQnqZ6E — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 3, 2019

The headline says “everyone,” but the piece is focused on going after conservatives. Which would explain why its author apparently had no time left to actually read what they’d written:

not a great sign that the articles about how the Betsy Ross flag is a white supremacist symbol quote a bunch of experts saying they don't really see it being used that way. On the other hand though, you have "many on social media"! pic.twitter.com/1OIpAcnEiP — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 3, 2019

The "social media" hyperlink goes to freaking Adam Best. Adam Best is also know for just blatantly lying for retweets https://t.co/Fz8N7qHsO5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 3, 2019

Well, if you’re gonna get all technical about it …

many are saying — Just Karl (@justkarl) July 3, 2019

"One source close to the outrage." — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) July 3, 2019

“woke twitter reports that…” — bot bottington (@wario_chalmers) July 3, 2019

Well you’re not supposed to actually read the articles. — SteveV (@SteveV23953113) July 3, 2019

Heh.

This all feels rather Trumpian, in that Kaepernick just sort of *said something* and dozens of people felt the need to immediately scramble for justification after the fact — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 3, 2019

But Resist! Or something.