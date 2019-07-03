As Twitchy’s been telling you, the Left has taken up a new cause célèbre du jour: crapping on the Betsy Ross flag.

Liberal luminaries are really coming out of the woodwork today to explain to us rubes why the Betsy Ross flag is super-problematic-you-guys. But Georgetown University prof and liberal commentator Michael Eric Dyson’s flagsplanation deserves special attention because it’s just that good:

As the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz, this is just how Dyson rolls:

Dyson is no stranger to eyebrow-raising remarks concerning race. He compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to a traitorous Jew in 2013 when he voted down a provision of the Voting Rights Act.

“A symbolic Jew has invited a metaphoric Hitler to commit Holocaust and genocide upon his own people,” he said, in a remark that drew a swift rebukefrom the Anti-Defamation League.

He’s not really concerned with whether or not it’s true. Nor, apparently, is Hallie Jackson or anyone else on the MSNBC panel. If they were, they would’ve called him out for saying something so mind-blowingly stupid.

We can’t foresee this crap backfiring at all.

