As Twitchy’s been telling you, the Left has taken up a new cause célèbre du jour: crapping on the Betsy Ross flag.

Who had the Democratic Party coming up with “our flag is racist” on the Fourth of July on their Self-Destruction Bingo card? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 3, 2019

Liberal luminaries are really coming out of the woodwork today to explain to us rubes why the Betsy Ross flag is super-problematic-you-guys. But Georgetown University prof and liberal commentator Michael Eric Dyson’s flagsplanation deserves special attention because it’s just that good:

Michael Eric Dyson compares Betsy Ross Flag to a swastika or burning cross during MSNBC hit. https://t.co/q0RAY4dqtW pic.twitter.com/EDoA7DgcZa — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 3, 2019

As the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz, this is just how Dyson rolls:

Dyson is no stranger to eyebrow-raising remarks concerning race. He compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to a traitorous Jew in 2013 when he voted down a provision of the Voting Rights Act.

“A symbolic Jew has invited a metaphoric Hitler to commit Holocaust and genocide upon his own people,” he said, in a remark that drew a swift rebukefrom the Anti-Defamation League.

.@MichaelEDyson has been a Hot Take Factory for a long time, but this was one of his most sizzling ones. The Betsy Ross flag is like a swastika or burning KKK cross? I suspect even he doesn't think that's true but he has to shock for attention. https://t.co/q0RAY4dqtW pic.twitter.com/O7jUftcXut — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 3, 2019

He’s not really concerned with whether or not it’s true. Nor, apparently, is Hallie Jackson or anyone else on the MSNBC panel. If they were, they would’ve called him out for saying something so mind-blowingly stupid.

Wow. What a fruitcake. — Kimberlyn🦁🦁🦁 (@kimberlyn2117) July 3, 2019

Shame on him. Liar. — invisible wildflower (@Jan_Goldfinch) July 3, 2019

What the hell is wrong with people like him? — Nancy (@olliemamaemma) July 3, 2019

First, what the hell is wrong with people? Second, who? https://t.co/9s9nxPezdD — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 3, 2019

Equating the Betsy Rose flag to a swastika…. there are no words for this level of stupid — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 3, 2019

They’re not anti-American they’re just….um….idiots I guess https://t.co/VsgNI9HMcU — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 3, 2019

We can’t foresee this crap backfiring at all.