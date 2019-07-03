As Twitchy told you earlier, Julián Castro cheered Nike for pulling their Betsy-Ross-flag-inspired shoe design, putting it on par with the Confederate flag in terms of reminders of America’s “painful” history:

Castro’s being dragged for that by people who aren’t complete morons, but hey, at least he can take comfort in knowing that fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is just as ignorant a jackass:

Figures that Beto O’Rourke would be “grateful” for something so utterly asinine.

Seriously. That boneheads like Beto O’Rourke are suddenly outraged over the Betsy Ross flag after having no problem whatsoever with it says a lot more about boneheads like Beto O’Rourke than it does about American history.

***

Update:

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Beto’s take actually gets stupider:

Beyond parody.

***

