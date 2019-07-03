As Twitchy told you earlier, Julián Castro cheered Nike for pulling their Betsy-Ross-flag-inspired shoe design, putting it on par with the Confederate flag in terms of reminders of America’s “painful” history:

.@JulianCastro tells CBSN he was "glad to see" Nike pull Betsy Ross flag sneakers from retailers https://t.co/zee28SIaIi pic.twitter.com/uw9rUzRMvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2019

.@JulianCastro: I was glad to see Nike pull the Nike Betsy Ross American flag shoes. "There are a lot of things in our history that are still very painful. The Confederate flag that still flies in some places and is used as a symbol…"https://t.co/Z33XXb8GPS pic.twitter.com/ezf3TVIw9Q — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 3, 2019

Castro’s being dragged for that by people who aren’t complete morons, but hey, at least he can take comfort in knowing that fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is just as ignorant a jackass:

Beto on the Nike/Betsy Ross flag controversy: "I think its really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans, respect the decision Nike made and grateful for the conversation [that it is provoking] — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 3, 2019

Figures that Beto O’Rourke would be “grateful” for something so utterly asinine.

These people are completely insane and now I’m going to watch Yankee Doodle Bugs just to spite them.https://t.co/rnZm7uRDBX — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 3, 2019

Seriously. That boneheads like Beto O’Rourke are suddenly outraged over the Betsy Ross flag after having no problem whatsoever with it says a lot more about boneheads like Beto O’Rourke than it does about American history.

it's hilarious how obvious it is that if you'd asked Beto, like, a week ago if he thought the Betsy Ross flag was offensive, he'd have been like "what?" https://t.co/CKps7Xa6Nf — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 3, 2019

This basically happened overnight. If you'd ask most people last week if the Ross flag was a racist symbol beyond the pale of polite conversation they'd have laughed at you. In two days, it's well on it's way to becoming dogma on the left. https://t.co/5NZd1DOF2T — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 3, 2019

I hate beto more now, nice — IG-100 Magnaguard (@theFrayne_Train) July 3, 2019

What a total schmuck. He deserves the humiliation he's getting as a presidential candidate. https://t.co/WZYLykHL3g — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 3, 2019

This is what it looks like when a party commits suicide https://t.co/2GkkxWulQZ — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 3, 2019

***

Update:

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Beto’s take actually gets stupider:

Beto had noted that "the version of the flag that was used on Nike shoes in question has by some extremist/white nationalist groups been appropriated" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 3, 2019

Beyond parody.

***

Related:

