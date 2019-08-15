The entire Democratic Party has come out to declare that Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib should be allowed to visit “Palestine,” as it says on their itinerary, on a visit paid for by Miftah, a group which pushes liberal blood libel. Even actor Jon Cryer has gone so far as to call it “an impeachable offense” for President Trump to even tweet that “it would show great weakness” for Israel to allow the two freshman congresswomen to bypass laws barring BDS proponents.

Tlaib decided to pull out a family photo as proof that “what is happening to Palestinians is frightening,” although her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank, looks pretty content to us.

This woman right here is my sity. She deserves to live in peace & with human dignity. I am who I am because of her. The decision by Israel to bar her granddaughter, a U.S. Congresswoman, is a sign of weakness b/c the truth of what is happening to Palestinians is frightening. pic.twitter.com/GGcFLiH9N3 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 15, 2019

Gosh, she looks miserable. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) August 15, 2019

If you were anxious to go to Israel, why did you list "Palestine" as the place you were visiting? Is it because you don't recognize Israel's right to exist? Why would anyone who's very existence you refuse to recognize invite you in? You don't invite a snake into your home. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) August 15, 2019

I ran into this same problem. One day, I screamed at the entire staff of an Applebees, calling them oppressive and "satanic." Unfortunately, I am no longer allowed at Applebees. — Pretty OK Sailorman Omara Lee (@lamarls) August 15, 2019

Nothing weaker than keeping out someone who hates your guts. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 15, 2019

Stop gaslighting everyone, Congresswoman. Israel has offered to let you visit your relatives. That's incredibly generous, given that you are pushing a global boycott of their country – the only Jewish state on the planet.https://t.co/XQWHZCeVzY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 15, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that Tlaib could submit a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, as long as she promised not to use the visit as an invitation to promote boycotts against Israel.

Their country, their laws. They have every right to tell anyone, regardless of position, that he/she is not allowed to enter. — Flamethrower (@flamethrower82) August 15, 2019

You’re going to Israel? I thought you were going to Palestine? — Rep. Phil Andrews-FL28th (@RepFl25th) August 15, 2019

She look like a nice woman. Why would you blame her for your psychosis? pic.twitter.com/vqQ5uBgXrU — Jimni27 (@jimni27) August 15, 2019

Ah…shut up. We are tired of your political lies and nastiness. We know what you are up to. Thank God your days are numbered. — JK Accinni (@jkaccinni) August 15, 2019

I LOVE this pic of @RashidaTlaib's sity (grandmother)!

Breaks the heart to see Palestine so impoverished, as seen in the background, doesn't it?

Damn that Israeli occupation and apartheid! — Yishai Fleisher 🕎 ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) August 15, 2019

The city in the photo of your sity looks lovely. Why doesn't the world ever see these pictures of the Palestinian territories? They are abundant. — Queens Logic (@SchreiberTweet) August 15, 2019

Haha, nice pic of granny enjoying a day of shopping at the mall…#getoveryourself — Idiocracy News Media (@idiocracymedia) August 15, 2019

Now do the old folks in Israel subjected to rocket attacks by your precious Palentine. — Nick Morgan (@BaylorNick) August 15, 2019

Victim Card has expired🤣 — JV🇺🇸🏗🧱 (@Time2Wrestle) August 15, 2019

We are sick of your lies. You use such drama to push your evil agenda. Stop making the Palestinians out to be some beat down and oppressed people group. The land belongs to Israel 100%. Israel is right to ban you. You and @IlhanMN are dangerous deceivers. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 15, 2019

Boycott works both ways it seems. — Kay Wilson (@kishkushkay) August 15, 2019

Rashida, If Israel were a Muslim majority country you and @IlhanMN would hold it up as a beacon of democracy and reference it as a shining light which all its neighbours should aspire to copy. But it isn't. So you demonise it. I don't think it is the Israelis who are the racists. — David Collier (@mishtal) August 15, 2019

Perhaps if her granddaughter wasn't slandering the state with the goal of undermining its right to exist she could have visited. — Arthur Normanson 🚒💦🔥 (@artstop) August 15, 2019

They didn't bar her. They barred you. — J.B. Kolat (@JBKolat) August 15, 2019

Why are they both so hot to visit a nation they want everyone to boycott?

Related: