While Donald Trump may have played a part in Israel’s ultimate decision to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explained that the decision was based on Omar and Tlaib’s BDS advocacy and their desire “to harm Israel and increase incitement against it.”

But that doesn’t matter. All that matters is that Donald Trump tweeting out his two cents is grounds for impeachment. Just ask noted constitutional law expert and “Pretty in Pink” and “Two and a Half Men” alumnus Jon Cryer:

Yep. This is an abuse of presidential power. And an impeachable offense. pic.twitter.com/gaeDUJ4yyE — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 15, 2019

What more do you need, Congress? Get on this.

😂🤣 — Beck Schooley (@BeckSchooley) August 15, 2019

You heard it hear, from one of the Two and a Half amen. I think this guy’s only a quarter man at best though. https://t.co/4b04KoTK0G — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) August 15, 2019

That’s being generous.