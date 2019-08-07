Remember 9/11, when some people did something? Max Abrahms, professor of political science at Northeastern University, writes in The Atlantic that it would be a bad idea to give white nationalists “the post-9/11 treatment.”

“Is 9/11 the best model for us to aspire to replicate? Do we really want a war on terrorism at home?” asks Abrahms. “For the sake of consistency, we could round up some white suspects, throw them in Guantánamo Bay, and dust off the old waterboard.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar agrees.

We have some questions, though. Omar says that we need to defeat the ideology that allows terrorism to take hold, and yet this is the same person who wrote a letter to a judge asking for leniency and “compassion” for a young Somali ISIS recruit. Instead of saying of course not, she would not dignify with an answer a question about accusations she supports al Qaeda. She ignored a reporter asking her to denounce the terrorist attack on an ICE detention facility. And she’s said that overcrowding at a Border Patrol station was “without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country.”

Maybe she does want to round up some white men and dust off the old waterboard — remember this?

And then there are the anti-Semitic tweets. So when it comes to Omar and terrorism and white nationalism, things get complicated.

