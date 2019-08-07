Remember 9/11, when some people did something? Max Abrahms, professor of political science at Northeastern University, writes in The Atlantic that it would be a bad idea to give white nationalists “the post-9/11 treatment.”

“Is 9/11 the best model for us to aspire to replicate? Do we really want a war on terrorism at home?” asks Abrahms. “For the sake of consistency, we could round up some white suspects, throw them in Guantánamo Bay, and dust off the old waterboard.”

Good piece here. Yes, white nationalist terrorism absolutely needs to be taken way more seriously. But simply pointing a new "war on terror" at it would be a disastrous mistake. https://t.co/uFzTwIwBIA — Matt Duss (@mattduss) August 7, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar agrees.

This is absolutely right. White nationalism is a terroristic threat. But we must not repeat the mistakes of the “War on Terror.” The way to defeat white nationalist terrorism is to defeat the ideology that allows it to take hold! https://t.co/uV7S05rVzd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 7, 2019

We have some questions, though. Omar says that we need to defeat the ideology that allows terrorism to take hold, and yet this is the same person who wrote a letter to a judge asking for leniency and “compassion” for a young Somali ISIS recruit. Instead of saying of course not, she would not dignify with an answer a question about accusations she supports al Qaeda. She ignored a reporter asking her to denounce the terrorist attack on an ICE detention facility. And she’s said that overcrowding at a Border Patrol station was “without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country.”

Maybe she does want to round up some white men and dust off the old waterboard — remember this?

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men." pic.twitter.com/ot7PBF96P1 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

And then there are the anti-Semitic tweets. So when it comes to Omar and terrorism and white nationalism, things get complicated.

The woman who downplayed the ideological driven terror attacks on 9/11 as “some people did something” has thoughts on identifying threatening ideologies… https://t.co/9hGAeLkcIa — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 7, 2019

This is rich, coming from the "some people did some things" woman. You're right, the ideology that spawns such terrorism must be defeated. — Dave Brassonez (@DaveBrassonez) August 7, 2019

You mean like we do with ISIS and Antifa https://t.co/Fnt5nzw0NR — Lee Fesenmaier (@LeeFesenmaier) August 7, 2019

We must not judge a entire religion based off the behaviors of one Muslim, but let's call all Trump supporters racist white nationalists…….. — Brookelynne Gilley (@BrookeGilley4MT) August 7, 2019

We have a political violence problem not a "white nationalism" problem. — Steph (@steph93065) August 7, 2019

Let's be clear, what we are talking here about is white supremacy, not being pro american. The radical left has purposely muddied the waters on this to advance an anti American agenda. Don't fall for it! America is worth protecting, it's a beacon of freedom. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) August 7, 2019

And tell me again why you haven’t spoken out about the white terror of Antifa when asked if you support or condemn them? — Kristen ☀️🇺🇸🌵🐘 (@SunshineBabe33) August 7, 2019

Wait some people just did something so now it's ok to take civil liberties right — 🇺🇸zeroFs2give🇺🇸 (@CecilKhalid) August 7, 2019

Does the same strategy also apply to Islamic terrorism? — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 7, 2019

Then we can also start fighting the anti-semitism from your friends Linda Sarsour and Louis Farrakhan — Benjamin D Goldman (@realDannyGold) August 7, 2019

You won't even denounce Hamas. Until you do, spare us your faux outrage. — Gary S. Willie (@GarySWillie) August 7, 2019

So presumably that’s the way that we should also defeat Islamic terrorism – defeat the ideology. And defeat Palestinian terrorism – defeat the ideology. Thanks for clarifying that. — Jeffrey (@jpg710) August 7, 2019

That's a fantastic idea and to start, let's stop saying that Trump is in support of it which he hasn't been and never has been. You are giving white nationalists more strength and more support in their minds by saying Trump agrees with them. — David Elefterion (@eggar_suit) August 7, 2019

@IlhanMN you couldn't fill a thimble with all the White Nationalists in the USA. Have you ever met one in person? Does the movement have it's own definition of itself, or is it just a word you use to lump together your political opponents? https://t.co/JahaRHP69h — David E. (@geoczar4) August 7, 2019

ALL terrorism is a threat. Quit dividing everyone. — Linda (@Linda93129571) August 7, 2019

This takes the @DNC racist agenda to a whole new level. — Tim (@Tlindk00l) August 7, 2019

Our problems stem from politicians who are Marxist/Islamist. That's where the trouble always starts. #WeSeeYou — Cheryl Gosa Gray (@GrayCherylG) August 7, 2019

How to we defeat anti-semitism that resides in the house of representatives, with you and your squad? https://t.co/QIUqbCPIyc — Libertariandude (@Freeminds66) August 7, 2019

