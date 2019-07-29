Now that President Trump has “attacked” Baltimore because he’s a racist, we’ve been looking back through our archives, and Kimberly Klacik, the woman whose videos of trash- and rat-infested Baltimore made it to Fox News and President Trump’s eyes, reminds us of something we forgot — when the edict came down that Confederate statues were causing people pain, Baltimore removed them all — literally overnight.

.@MayorPugh50 says crews worked from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am removing Baltimore's Confederate monuments. "We moved as quickly as we could." — Luke Broadwater (@lukebroadwater) August 16, 2017

Huh … all of the city’s Confederate monuments came down between 11:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Now, about those piles of trash …

Just a reminder… over night, Baltimore City had confederate statues removed. It's been 72 hours & all the trash and rats are still sitting there. They can't solve the violence, clearly, but I want to believe they are capable of taking out the trash. I hope voters are watching. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 29, 2019

It’s been 72 hours, liberals can go back to not caring about Baltimore again. — Ryan 🇺🇸 (@ryanontheshore) July 29, 2019

They have the resources to remove statues in middle of night but not to pick up trash during normal business hours?? — SickOfTheSwamp (@SickSwamp) July 29, 2019

Their priorities are showing. — Carol Taylor (@Causeygyrl) July 29, 2019

Excellent point. They can act they just refuse to. Baltimore residents should protest — Brian Martin (@BrianMa59270589) July 29, 2019

Those statues were to blame for Baltimore's problems. Lol. — Greg (@Gregonimo) July 29, 2019

The statues that Nancy Pelosi's dad had installed? — Auntie Doodles Redux (@cups_queen0f) July 29, 2019

Well, the most important things were taken down. Those statues. Glad they have their priorities in order. Meanwhile rats and pests carry diseases. But yes, please take down the statues FIRST. 🙄 — 🇺🇸 Hollie Hobby 🇺🇸 (@thompettyswife) July 29, 2019

Cleaning up the city isn’t as bright a virtue signal as removing statues. — Andrew N (@opt1m1st1ccyn1c) July 29, 2019

So the city IS capable of hauling things they don't like away…. 🧐 — Kindame (@Kindame3) July 29, 2019

If you live in city that has removed Confederate statues but can’t remove trash, dog crap, or rats, you might live in a Democrat run city. #MAGA @1catherinesiena @potus @Andreatellsall @phillyrich1 @PolitiBunny — BurpingTurtle (@simonpeter1a) July 30, 2019

Also, don’t forget that Baltimore, which has racked up 196 murders and 437 shootings this year, managed to find $100,000 to bus thousands of school children for “free” to attend the anti-NRA “March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C.

And last March, an audit couldn’t account for how the city had spent millions of dollars it had received in state and federal grants. Fox 45 News reported that Baltimore receives “nearly $448 million in grants that make up about 16 percent of its budget.”

The Baltimore Sun reports the city has struggled with tracking grant money for years, and that officials have pledged to fix the problem each time a new examination shows the problem persists. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the grant management problems should have been fixed by now.

Oh, and Mayor Pugh recently resigned after it was found that the University of Maryland Medical System had purchased $500,000 worth of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books — while Pugh sat on the UMMS board. Kaiser Permanente, which was seeking a city contract, also purchased more than $100,000 worth of Pugh’s books … but the only place reports were able to find copies were locked in a Baltimore School District Warehouse, still boxed.

But the important thing is that Trump is racist … right, CNN? The network that did a fact-challenged bit on Klacik?

So I am receiving calls that reporters are working on a hit piece on me. It is truly disappointing. Residents asked if I could help get the trash removed. I filmed it, posted it. You would think people would be upset that their brothers & sisters are living in those conditions. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

👏👏👏👏 Thank you for listening to these people. They were being ignored by those tasked to protect them. Sickening that there are people attacking you for giving these people a voice. The local/state/federal officials have ignored them for too long. — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) July 27, 2019

The selfish privileged Globalist Elite response to urban decay resulting from their selfish policies is to pretend the problems don’t exist and attack the messenger. Children shouldn’t be living among rats. This is America. We are better than that. — Georgette O (@Orwell_2012) July 28, 2019

