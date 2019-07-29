Now that President Trump has “attacked” Baltimore because he’s a racist, we’ve been looking back through our archives, and Kimberly Klacik, the woman whose videos of trash- and rat-infested Baltimore made it to Fox News and President Trump’s eyes, reminds us of something we forgot — when the edict came down that Confederate statues were causing people pain, Baltimore removed them all — literally overnight.

Huh … all of the city’s Confederate monuments came down between 11:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Now, about those piles of trash …

Also, don’t forget that Baltimore, which has racked up 196 murders and 437 shootings this year, managed to find $100,000 to bus thousands of school children for “free” to attend the anti-NRA “March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C.

And last March, an audit couldn’t account for how the city had spent millions of dollars it had received in state and federal grants. Fox 45 News reported that Baltimore receives “nearly $448 million in grants that make up about 16 percent of its budget.”

The Baltimore Sun reports the city has struggled with tracking grant money for years, and that officials have pledged to fix the problem each time a new examination shows the problem persists. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the grant management problems should have been fixed by now.

Oh, and Mayor Pugh recently resigned after it was found that the University of Maryland Medical System had purchased $500,000 worth of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books — while Pugh sat on the UMMS board. Kaiser Permanente, which was seeking a city contract, also purchased more than $100,000 worth of Pugh’s books … but the only place reports were able to find copies were locked in a Baltimore School District Warehouse, still boxed.

But the important thing is that Trump is racist … right, CNN? The network that did a fact-challenged bit on Klacik?

