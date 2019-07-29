We don’t know about you, but we’re still reeling from those horrible things Donald Trump said about the earthly paradise that is Baltimore:

So rude. Obviously Trump is just too thick to see the beauty of Elijah Cummings’ fair city. Obviously there’s no truth whatsoever to what he said.

Oh:

Trending

Reach for the stars, Baltimore.

This’ll teach Trump to talk smack about Baltimore!

***

Related:

‘This thread… wow’! Benny Johnson toured Rep. Cummings’ Baltimore district and here’s what he found out

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaltimoreBaltimore City Fraternal Order of PoliceDonald TrumpElijah Cummingsmurdersshootings