We don’t know about you, but we’re still reeling from those horrible things Donald Trump said about the earthly paradise that is Baltimore:
Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
So rude. Obviously Trump is just too thick to see the beauty of Elijah Cummings’ fair city. Obviously there’s no truth whatsoever to what he said.
Oh:
6 murders in Baltimore since Friday, 38 for July, 196 for 2019
22% higher than 2018
6 shootings since Friday, 80 for July, 437 for 2019
30% higher than 2018#cityincrisis
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) July 29, 2019
Reach for the stars, Baltimore.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 29, 2019
Those are some bigoted numbers!!
— C Klein (@cheskyk10) July 29, 2019
But don’t you dare criticise the people who have presided over this debacle…feelings 🤫
— Mike Green (@LowrigMike) July 29, 2019
And to think Trump had the gall to say Baltimore was "dangerous." https://t.co/PiueURiY8l
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 29, 2019
This’ll teach Trump to talk smack about Baltimore!
Good job @RepCummings !!! Keep up the great work!
— Bill Bixler (@bixman419) July 29, 2019
