We don’t know about you, but we’re still reeling from those horrible things Donald Trump said about the earthly paradise that is Baltimore:

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

So rude. Obviously Trump is just too thick to see the beauty of Elijah Cummings’ fair city. Obviously there’s no truth whatsoever to what he said.

Oh:

6 murders in Baltimore since Friday, 38 for July, 196 for 2019

22% higher than 2018

6 shootings since Friday, 80 for July, 437 for 2019

30% higher than 2018#cityincrisis — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) July 29, 2019

Reach for the stars, Baltimore.

Those are some bigoted numbers!! — C Klein (@cheskyk10) July 29, 2019

But don’t you dare criticise the people who have presided over this debacle…feelings 🤫 — Mike Green (@LowrigMike) July 29, 2019

And to think Trump had the gall to say Baltimore was "dangerous." https://t.co/PiueURiY8l — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 29, 2019

This’ll teach Trump to talk smack about Baltimore!

Good job @RepCummings !!! Keep up the great work! — Bill Bixler (@bixman419) July 29, 2019

***

Related:

‘This thread… wow’! Benny Johnson toured Rep. Cummings’ Baltimore district and here’s what he found out