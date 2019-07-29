Democrats have been circling the wagons around not only Rep. Elijah Cummings but also Al Sharpton ever since President Trump slammed conditions in Cummings’ Baltimore district.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson decided to check it out for himself:

Here’s what Johnson found. Let’s just say that Democrats won’t be retweeting these:

Trending

Do any mainstream media “journalists” want to repeat Johnson’s tour just to confirm it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaltimoreBenny JohnsonDonald Trumprep. elijah cummings