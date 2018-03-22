This might not surprise you in the least, but an audit of the city of Baltimore’s finances found some serious mismanagement problems:

AUDIT: Baltimore can't account for how millions of dollars in state and federal grants were spent

https://t.co/5aub9EYKEf — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 22, 2018

Coincidentally, the city’s mayor didn’t seem to have a problem helping fund the effort to get students to DC to help liberals push for gun control:

Hmm, strange how Baltimore found the money to bus 1000s of students to a gun control march https://t.co/IEoJBzOxIJ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 22, 2018

Now where in the world could that money have come from?

At least they found enough money to bus all of those kids to the gun control rally. #priorities — GunDad (@gundad790) March 22, 2018

Yeah, isn’t that strange!?

Homicide capital Baltimore to spend $100,000 to bus kids to anti-gun march in DC https://t.co/hncYClsvU7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 6, 2018

Liberal politicians do have their priorities.