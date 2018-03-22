This might not surprise you in the least, but an audit of the city of Baltimore’s finances found some serious mismanagement problems:

Coincidentally, the city’s mayor didn’t seem to have a problem helping fund the effort to get students to DC to help liberals push for gun control:

Now where in the world could that money have come from?

Yeah, isn’t that strange!?

Liberal politicians do have their priorities.

