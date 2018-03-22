This might not surprise you in the least, but an audit of the city of Baltimore’s finances found some serious mismanagement problems:
AUDIT: Baltimore can't account for how millions of dollars in state and federal grants were spent
https://t.co/5aub9EYKEf
— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 22, 2018
Coincidentally, the city’s mayor didn’t seem to have a problem helping fund the effort to get students to DC to help liberals push for gun control:
Hmm, strange how Baltimore found the money to bus 1000s of students to a gun control march https://t.co/IEoJBzOxIJ
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 22, 2018
Now where in the world could that money have come from?
Lost millions…
Bussed 1000's of kids to DC protests…
My face when…
😶👌#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder#Midterms2018 @TheDemocrats https://t.co/GIhEdReX2I
— ̤♰Donny♰ (@sixbennetts) March 22, 2018
At least they found enough money to bus all of those kids to the gun control rally. #priorities
— GunDad (@gundad790) March 22, 2018
Yeah, isn’t that strange!?
Homicide capital Baltimore to spend $100,000 to bus kids to anti-gun march in DC https://t.co/hncYClsvU7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 6, 2018
Liberal politicians do have their priorities.