As Twitchy has reported, ICE raids are scheduled for this Sunday in cities across the United States, and already, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar have posted “legal advice” for illegal immigrants who already have deportation orders.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has now issued a statement saying he will not allow the “public safety” of Coloradans to be held hostage by the Trump administration. Our first thought is to ask about the safety of American citizens, considering that some counties are so woke they let teens accused of attempted murder slip right past ICE because “a detainer isn’t a warrant.” (The teens allegedly went on to murder a 14-year-old girl.)

Statement from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on possible ICE raids. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/k7ZQ7aNo6Z — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) July 11, 2019

So let me get this straight, they don’t even want the people who a court has ordered deported deported anymore? Basically they want to call anyone who makes it onto US soil an American. That’s open borders 😳😳 — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 11, 2019

Tread lightly Governor……. — Dan Nobles (@DanNobles) July 11, 2019

Our governor is a pandering idiot. The police force cant STAND him. And that disgust is growing everyday. (I have family who are DP) — cristi Vander kooi (@cristismith55) July 11, 2019

These #IllegalAliens have had their Court date. Their asylum claims were found to be false or worse, they have committed CRIMES. People who are aiding & abetting #Illegals are violating Federal Law Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324(a) — Missy (@SociallyMissy) July 11, 2019

Rather astonishing that the mainstream Democratic position is now that people with removal orders should not actually be removed. This is nothing less than a demand for open borders without restriction. https://t.co/JYzokehCQv — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 11, 2019

Yep. None of them will say it, but every policy the Democrats support (and department they want to abolish) all points to the same conclusion: no border at all.

And they’re not even hiding it anymore. This should frighten everyone. Time to wake up sheeple. — Jheri Nicole (@HardTruths777) July 11, 2019

Is it really"astonishing"? I mean where the hell have you been? They've pretty much been telling everyone this is what they want. — Gabe ❌ (@cowboyincognito) July 11, 2019

The Democrats are playing in their sandbox. Calling anyone who disagree, racist.

I don't see any legislation from them, while they eat their own, anyway. — Papa Rich (@PapaRic07025433) July 11, 2019

Not at all astonishing. They are only now plainly stating the object of the game they’ve been playing for years. — Whisky Man (@man_whisky) July 11, 2019

What happens to people on parole who don't check in with their parole officers? Do they get a pass too? Where does this end? https://t.co/Pguq7twUTK — DEBslz (@DEBslz) July 11, 2019

There’s a difference between law enforcement refusing an order because it’s unconstitutional (e.g. gun confiscation) and a politician aiding and abetting felons in direct violation of federal law. — B.N. Schneid (@SchneidComments) July 11, 2019

This has been transparent to anyone paying attention over the last year. A vote for Democrats is now a vote for open borders. — Kat (@KatGoesIndie) July 11, 2019

It's in keeping with what the wanna-be candidates have said, from decriminalizing being illegal to public benefits for the undocumented, and so forth. Make the border irrelevant, and citizenship meaningless. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) July 11, 2019

