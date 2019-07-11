As Twitchy has reported, ICE raids are scheduled for this Sunday in cities across the United States, and already, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar have posted “legal advice” for illegal immigrants who already have deportation orders.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has now issued a statement saying he will not allow the “public safety” of Coloradans to be held hostage by the Trump administration. Our first thought is to ask about the safety of American citizens, considering that some counties are so woke they let teens accused of attempted murder slip right past ICE because “a detainer isn’t a warrant.” (The teens allegedly went on to murder a 14-year-old girl.)

Yep. None of them will say it, but every policy the Democrats support (and department they want to abolish) all points to the same conclusion: no border at all.

