It’s not just Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is giving illegal immigrants advice on how to avoid arrest during this weekend’s planned ICE raids. Here’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

.@SpeakerPelosi reads a statement advising those who might be targeted in the ICE raid that they don’t have to open their door unless the agents have a judicial warrant, signed by a judge. — Susan Page (@SusanPage) July 11, 2019

Watch:

“If ICE agents don’t have a warrant signed by a judge, a person may refuse to open the door and let them in,” Pelosi says of the #ICEraids “Families belong together, everyone in our country has rights” pic.twitter.com/PJrcYedVgq — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 11, 2019

As we told you, AOC said basically tweeted the same thing this morning:

ICE will launch raids across 10 major cities this SUNDAY. Check your neighbors & know your rights. Remember: no one can enter your home without a *judicial warrant.* Sometimes ICE will try to show other papers to get in your house. Judicial warrants are from a court. /1 https://t.co/g2yktrX3Bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2019

The raids are supposed to occur in 10 cities this Sunday (there’s a possible hurricane headed toward New Orleans and Houston):

ICE raids on undocumented immigrants are set to start this Sunday in 10 cities, targeting some 2,000 families. pic.twitter.com/egJYXpiPDg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 11, 2019

Speaker Pelosi is holding out hope that President Trump cancels the raids at the last minute:

Pelosi on possible ICE raids:

We pray the President will think about this — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 11, 2019

Pelosi on possible ICE raids:

As they prepare to go to church, they feel very scaredHopefully the President will think about it..This brutal action will terrorize children and tear families apart — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 11, 2019

"I am going to appeal to faith-based organizations. They put him in office," @SpeakerPelosi on Evangelical influence on @POTUS to stop #ICEraids this weekend — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) July 11, 2019

***

Related: