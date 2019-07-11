It’s not just Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is giving illegal immigrants advice on how to avoid arrest during this weekend’s planned ICE raids. Here’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

As we told you, AOC said basically tweeted the same thing this morning:

The raids are supposed to occur in 10 cities this Sunday (there’s a possible hurricane headed toward New Orleans and Houston):

Speaker Pelosi is holding out hope that President Trump cancels the raids at the last minute:

