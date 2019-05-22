We’re assured all the time that studies prove illegal immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than citizens; that is, if you completely ignore the crime of being in the country illegally. And at least those who do commit further crimes have sanctuary cities to do it in.

ICE is not happy that Prince George’s County decided to release two teens in the country illegally who are now charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Fox 5 DC reports:

Two teens charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Prince George’s County were in the country illegally, previously locked up and should not have been walking free according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE says it had a deportation detainer for Salvadoran nationals Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17 and had notified the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections after the teens were arrested in Prince George’s County last year accused of attempted murder and gang-related charges. ICE says it was never notified when the pair was released.

The teens, along with 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, are now accused of murdering 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz whose body was found in a creek in Riverdale last week. Police say the suspects are part of the gang MS-13.

They were in the country illegally, locked up for attempted murder, and then set free without ICE being notified first.

Here’s Mary Lou McDonough, Director of the Department of Corrections, responding to criticism from ICE and arguing that a detainer is not a warrant.

Trending

What are the Democrats running on in 2020? Abolishing ICE because they make illegal immigrants nervous?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: batdetainerICEMachetemanhuntMary Lou McDonoughMS-13murderPrince George's County