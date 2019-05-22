We’re assured all the time that studies prove illegal immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than citizens; that is, if you completely ignore the crime of being in the country illegally. And at least those who do commit further crimes have sanctuary cities to do it in.

ICE is not happy that Prince George’s County decided to release two teens in the country illegally who are now charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

ICE scolds Prince George's Co. DOC for ignoring deportation hold on MS-13 murder suspects, DOC says teens released from state juvenile facility. More to come on this. Here’s what we know so far. https://t.co/BHJjKwJkZY — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 22, 2019

Fox 5 DC reports:

Two teens charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Prince George’s County were in the country illegally, previously locked up and should not have been walking free according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE says it had a deportation detainer for Salvadoran nationals Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17 and had notified the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections after the teens were arrested in Prince George’s County last year accused of attempted murder and gang-related charges. ICE says it was never notified when the pair was released. The teens, along with 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, are now accused of murdering 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz whose body was found in a creek in Riverdale last week. Police say the suspects are part of the gang MS-13.

They were in the country illegally, locked up for attempted murder, and then set free without ICE being notified first.

MANHUNT: MS-13 Teen Gang Members Brutally Murdered 14-Year-Old Girl With Bat & Machete. Maryland Officials Ignored ICE Detainer & Released The Alleged Killers.https://t.co/rduufkWmi8 pic.twitter.com/tCqGmCx4uV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2019

Here’s Mary Lou McDonough, Director of the Department of Corrections, responding to criticism from ICE and arguing that a detainer is not a warrant.

“A detainer is not a warrant.” Prince George's county jail director defends decision to release alleged MS-13 murderers pic.twitter.com/6LdFE8Cyjs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2019

This is a non sequitur. Every ICE detainer request also comes with a request (it is literally on the same form) that local officials notify ICE *in advance of releasing the alien*, not just detain them for an extra 48 hours. https://t.co/7H6NsRTNn5 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 23, 2019

What are the Democrats running on in 2020? Abolishing ICE because they make illegal immigrants nervous?

