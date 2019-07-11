First, it was AOC. Then Nancy Pelosi. And now failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is telling illegal immigrants how to avoid arrest ahead of this weekend’s planned ICE raids:

And what’s really strange is that for some reason Hillary never complained when President Obama basically conducted these same exact raids:

Ok, a note on this “mass arrests” language.

ICE has long conducted operations or enforcement “surges,” including plenty under Obama. The total numbers under Trump haven’t changed that much from Obama’s, w/ a weeklong surge netting up to a few hundred arrests per region

1/ — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 11, 2019

The biggest thing that has changed is WHO is being targeted, and there are always specific targets.

While still mostly criminals, this administration is arresting a far higher share of non-criminals than Obama *post 2014 reprioritization*https://t.co/xdS1p9aBev

2/ — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 11, 2019

A target list in the thousands still usually = a few hundred arrests, that’s just how ICE works. There’s always a % success rate, esp. when people are worried/warned something is coming.

Another big issue is “collateral” arrests – people who get picked up b/c they’re there.

3/ — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 11, 2019

Again, this administration has allowed for more collateral arrests than Obama *post 2014.* That also drives up non-criminal numbers.

For comparison, Obama’s ICE arrested an average of 1,250 immigrants/week, mostly criminal transfers: https://t.co/eQr6o5hO6t

4/ — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 11, 2019

Interesting note — TRAC found there weren’t really “surges” in arrests even when ICE was touting there were: https://t.co/eQr6o5hO6t

Finally: Worth noting that Obama’s 2014 reprioritization was serious criminals first, but still recent arrivals second: https://t.co/zNFZBv8JHA 5/5 — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 11, 2019

