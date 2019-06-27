It sounded harsh at the time, but Raheem Kassam, global editor-in-chief of Human Events, was absolutely right: that photo of a drowned El Salvadoran migrant and his 2-year-old daughter did go “viral” (artificially). It made the front page above the fold of the New York Times the next day, and we even called it: we said a Democrat would have it blown up and displayed on the floor of Congress, and Sen. Chuck Schumer came through the following day.

But you know what you never see? Photos of the victims of MS-13 gang members. Sure, there was media coverage when President Trump called them animals, but Nancy Pelosi told us to remember “the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person,” even MS-13 members.

In May, we reported on ICE scolding Prince George’s County for not telling them they were releasing two teens in the U.S. illegally who had been arrested on attempted murder and gang-related charges. Now the two teens are accused of murdering 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz with a bat and a machete and dumping her body in a creek.

So why did the county let them walk free instead of notifying ICE? “A detainer is not a warrant,” explained the jail director at a press conference.

Now it looks like the county has changed its attitude toward cooperating with ICE:

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says ICE now will be notified when a person subject to a federal immigration detainer charged with a gang-related or violent crime is released from county custody. https://t.co/qq5x0Z9cWC — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) June 27, 2019

That’s big of her.

Should have been that way to begin with. It’s a shame that it took the death of a child — Kevin Nash (@TheKevinNash61) June 27, 2019

Shame it took a child to be brutally murdered for this to happen — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) June 27, 2019

Chances are no one outside of the county heard of that child; the protests this weekend will be in El Paso instead … fighting for the children.

Good, but it's because of this… "One month after taking heat from the White House over the prior release of two illegal teenage immigrants now charged with the gang-related murder of a 14-yo girl, authorities in Prince George's County have announced a change in their protocol" https://t.co/3EJER8x39S — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 27, 2019

#BREAKING @CEXAlsobrooks , @ChiefPGPD announce change to PG Department of Corrections policy for notifying @ICEgov about release of people with ICE detainers. ICE will now be notified when those charged with gang or violent crimes are being released. I'll have more on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/Y1BDgnkNjB — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 26, 2019

Something worth remembering when someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can help hold up an aid package because a penny might go toward border enforcement. Got to stick with that #AbolishICE hashtag because they’re “terrorizing” communities.

Meanwhile, none of these people with their #AbolishICE signs never said a word or wrote a sign about that murdered 14-yohttps://t.co/NQtdrXXJ83 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 27, 2019

