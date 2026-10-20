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DataRepublican Says Hello to WaPo After Story on Officials Advising on Trump Interfering in Midterms

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 6:00 PM
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DataRepublican Says Hello to WaPo After Story on Officials Advising on Trump Interfering in Midterms
Twitchy

That sound you heard was our trust going out the window when The Washington Post reported that a "small group of U.S. national security officials" are "discreetly" meeting with lawmakers to prepare for the possibility that the Trump administration will try to interfere in the midterms. What's the concern? Democrats seem to think they already have both the Senate and the House locked up, so they'll claim it was the most secure election ever, even more secure than 2020.

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The post continues:

… they have access because of their positions within federal agencies, members of the group said."

One of the people involved whom The Washington Post did not interview was DataRepublican, who posted the video from a Zoom call by this small group of national security officials, led by retired Rear Admiral Mike Smith.

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The post continues:

… leading the United Democracy Alliance under the Horizons Project "Big Tent" initiative... also leads Horizons Project's Insurrection Act Working Group.

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Why do these people never have names?

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How sketchy does that original post by The Washington Post sound? "National security officials … discreetly advising state and congressional lawmakers." Just in case Trump tries to interfere in the midterms. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | NATIONAL SECURITY | WASHINGTON POST

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