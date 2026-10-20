DataRepublican Says Hello to WaPo After Story on Officials Advising on Trump Interfering in Midterms

That sound you heard was our trust going out the window when The Washington Post reported that a "small group of U.S. national security officials" are "discreetly" meeting with lawmakers to prepare for the possibility that the Trump administration will try to interfere in the midterms. What's the concern? Democrats seem to think they already have both the Senate and the House locked up, so they'll claim it was the most secure election ever, even more secure than 2020.

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A small group of U.S. national security officials has been discreetly advising state and congressional lawmakers on how to prepare for the possibility that the Trump administration will attempt to interfere in the midterms, according to people involved. https://t.co/Ro1F7JDwbs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 20, 2026

This is apparently based on the anonymous accounts of two people. "Their warnings are based on personal analysis of the administration’s activities and public statements made by the president and his allies--not access to specific government intelligence or information to which they have access because of their positions within federal agencies, members of the group said." https://t.co/xBWNG08tsN — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 20, 2026

The post continues:

… they have access because of their positions within federal agencies, members of the group said."

One of the people involved whom The Washington Post did not interview was DataRepublican, who posted the video from a Zoom call by this small group of national security officials, led by retired Rear Admiral Mike Smith.

Hello Washington Post, Are these people in the group of 10 officials you mention? Because they're all over my files where they're working with the same ex-USAID officials plotting to rewrite the Constitution. https://t.co/mKgNYK61XX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

Horizons Project is Erica Chenoweth's brainchild, and brings foreign regime change techniques into the United States umbrella. Its goal is to "reimagine" the United States system of governance. Rear Admiral Mike Smith (RET), shown here, in addition to being NSL4A founder and leading the United Democracy Alliance under the Horizons Project "Big Tent" initiative... also leads Horizons Project's Insurrection Act Working Group. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

The post continues:

… leading the United Democracy Alliance under the Horizons Project "Big Tent" initiative... also leads Horizons Project's Insurrection Act Working Group.

Crucially, this is the framing they use to get election officials to play their part in a coup (via resisting federal government) without having to sign on to a coup. Officials fight against Trump's "illegal" orders. Someone else will declare the USA illegitimate. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican Im sure this has been role played. That’s why the WP posted a cover story within 24 hours. — James Tucker (@JamesATuckerDC) October 20, 2026

@JamesATuckerDC The supreme irony if all their role-playing actually included someone being dumb enough to post materials publicly — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

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@DataRepublican 🤫 WaPo found time to talk to "people involved," but couldn't name a single one? Simple fix, WaPo: publish the 10 names. If they're clean, it costs you nothing. If you won't, everyone will know WHY. — ShadowPatriot (@ShadowPatriotUS) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican Dead to rights. @washingtonpost this is going to be too big to sweep under the rug. Your gaslighting makes you part of the seditious conspiracy. We see you. — XPatriotess (@XPatriotess) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican They see themselves as a "super smart" fourth branch of government, wise elders secretly in charge, deciding what outcomes are legitimate and what not, while allowing the illusion that citizens are in charge. You can't loathe these people enough. — Libertarian Gandalf (@libertarianfilm) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican @washingtonpost Why are you running cover for these seditious people wanting to overthrow our constitution??? — Frmlykisro 🇺🇸 (@frmlykisro) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican @data_republican Bordering on treasonous acts against The United States of America. Disgusting and should be treated as traitors. — Ron Reagin (@ronreagin02) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican @CynicalPublius So now they are making Trump the scapegoat before they then do it. — Lizz (@Lizzr6ex) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican @data_republican The deep state right here in front of your eyes people. These are the enemies of the state pulling the strings. — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachitime) October 20, 2026

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@DataRepublican Washington Post actively complicit in the coverup of an attempted sedition of the American Republic? Katharine Graham would be puking with disgust to see what this newspaper has become. — Lukester588 (@lukester588) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican Nothing to see here...just some concerned citizens protecting the process. Wow, they are in serious trouble. — Fintrek (@Fintreker) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican Look at that they are actually running scenarios and table tops!! — JenAye ❤️🇺🇸🤍🇺🇸💙 (@jennystaley) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican I'd bet that select WP individuals and several other 'media' are also actively involved in this by helping to provide narrative cover (under the masthead of 'journalism') to bring this to reality. — Roo from Texas (@RooasinKanga) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican This is not a small plan. These are traitors — GWOT1414 (@gwot1414) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican "according to people involved" That was all I needed to know about WP's "reporting". — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) October 20, 2026

Why do these people never have names?

@DataRepublican If that isn’t an insurrection, what is? — Erling Nielsen (@ErlingsTake) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican The crap they come up with is astounding! It’s all fiction…what they ‘think’ is gonna happen. They twist everything. They are literally telling us what they would do if they were in power. They think like criminals because they are! — hollywood55 (@hollywood55) October 20, 2026

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@DataRepublican @data_republican Looks like they’re trying to get ahead of the story (the truth) by trying to marginalize it. Call the attempt what it truly is. [sedition] — Jeff Kelley (@JeffKel29951881) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican “Discretely advising” = Seditiously conspiring 🎯 — Hedgy 🇺🇸 (@HedgerowHome) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican This table-top scenario is all probably a 2nd-level ruse aimed to create hysteria and "pre-undermine" the legitimacy of the election in people's minds. I would be surprised if they also staged false-flag disruption at polling sites to force the assumption of "martial law." — Miss Amy (@Amy81573) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican The tacit assumption of the meetings' participants is that a military coup by sympathetic officers will have already taken place, and power will then be transferred to federal and state level Democrats who will govern, for an indeterminate time, in an extraconstitutional manner. — Managing Democracy (@DrPlutocracy) October 20, 2026

@DataRepublican So, they're planning to send illegals in to vote and are afraid if ICE is at polling stations that their cheating illegal voters won't turn up. They're literally giving us their game plan and daring us to reverse course or they'll create insurrection. — Johnny Bebad (@JohhnyBeBad1) October 20, 2026

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@DataRepublican @BoredGrandma Lock em up. Enough is enough. They’ve declared war on us all. — Cap’N No Problema (@CapNnoProblema) October 20, 2026

How sketchy does that original post by The Washington Post sound? "National security officials … discreetly advising state and congressional lawmakers." Just in case Trump tries to interfere in the midterms.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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