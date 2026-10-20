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LA County Just Admitted They Have No Idea If Voters Are Actually Citizens — and They’re Fine With It

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 7:30 PM
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LA County Just Admitted They Have No Idea If Voters Are Actually Citizens — and They’re Fine With It
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Well, that's disturbing but not surprising. 

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So, they just have to take people's word for it. That does not seem like a legitimate system.

This is not the way to run a proper country

Every time they say it isn't happening, it's happening. When is enough, enough? 

Sounds very legitimate.

They go out of their way to NOT know if someone is legal or not. 

Honestly, it's shocking they even check for welfare benefits and don't just hand out money to anyone. They do that in Minnesota, apparently. 

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Voters will never know if the vote is legitimate or not. This is apparently what democracy looks like in California

It's all a scam. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | VOTER ID

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