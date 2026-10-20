LA County Just Admitted They Have No Idea If Voters Are Actually Citizens — and They’re Fine With It

Well, that's disturbing but not surprising.

NEW: Los Angeles County elections officials confirm in court filing that they have no way to verify U.S. citizenship for voters and they rely solely on a voter’s attestation when they check yes or no to being a U.S. citizen under penalty of perjury. This is part of ongoing lawsuit w/ Feds. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

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So, they just have to take people's word for it. That does not seem like a legitimate system.

California admits they knowingly allow anyone in the world — illegal, foreigner, trespasser — to vote in federal elections. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 20, 2026

This is not the way to run a proper country.

Oh look that thing that never happens is happening again! I seem to remember someone warning you about this… https://t.co/h5bWMfXpsU — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 20, 2026

Every time they say it isn't happening, it's happening. When is enough, enough?

So it’s a “trust me bro” system 🤡 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 20, 2026

Sounds very legitimate.

California could participate in the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, which has been around since 1986, if they wanted to verify citizenship, but the sanctuary state actively chooses not to. It’s been used verify citizenship for benefits since the 80s, and California used to participate. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

They go out of their way to NOT know if someone is legal or not.

@BillMelugin_ They use it for all their public benefits yet SPECIFICALLY refuse to do it for voter verification. — Infantry Reply Guy 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) October 20, 2026

Honestly, it's shocking they even check for welfare benefits and don't just hand out money to anyone. They do that in Minnesota, apparently.

@BillMelugin_ The system was deliberately designed to make detecting fraud impossible. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 20, 2026

@BillMelugin_ They don’t try because the votes are going their way. Or they just want the mail ballot produced. California would be red with out all the cheating — Ryan Runs (@RyanRunsSac) October 20, 2026

Voters will never know if the vote is legitimate or not. This is apparently what democracy looks like in California.

@BillMelugin_ California's "motor voter law" automatically registers all license/ID holders to vote. California willfully gives licenses and Real ID to illegals. Those illegals are now registered to vote in our elections and do, in every election, and the government knows it and allows it. — TP Anderson (@T_P_Anderson) October 20, 2026

It's all a scam.

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