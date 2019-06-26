It’s not just the media who are trying to make the most of that heartbreaking image of the drowned El Salvadoran migrant and his toddler daughter; Democratic politicians are doing it, too.

Trump is responsible for these deaths. https://t.co/UZirFjh3fm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 26, 2019

But it’s arguably more egregious when the Democratic politicians do it, because they’ve put so much effort into undermining Republicans’ attempts to procure funding to address the border crisis — after spending so much time dismissing concerns about the border crisis. Earlier today, the Daily Wire called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his glaring hypocrisy with regard to concern about the border crisis:

This is twisted. Especially considering it’s been mostly Democrats that dismissed the seriousness of the border problems. pic.twitter.com/i7yWjZVzhL — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 26, 2019

“Twisted” is right. Using two dead migrants to take shots at Donald Trump is absolutely disgusting.

President Trump has been asking them for months to allocate money to fix the southern border… — Chip farmer (@Chip33118467) June 26, 2019

As the Democrats have demonstrated so many times, especially recently, they’re the ones using migrants as pawns in their demented political games.

This guy is despicable. A few months back he was pushing the “manufactured crisis “ lie. You people make us sick. — RWedge (@tumdoor) June 26, 2019

Sorry but there is no crisis https://t.co/hRQFaMGNgh — peter ursa (@PeterUrsa) June 26, 2019

They’re willing to let migrant children continue to suffer in order to paint Republicans as heartless, even if it means actively working to make already-bad conditions at detention centers even worse.

Not even buried and Chucky Schumer is using them as a prop — Pat Campbell (@PC1170) June 26, 2019

Deplorable, disingenuous and disgraceful Democrats. — SPLENDIFEROUS FINCH (@etpguru) June 26, 2019

Shame on them.