WATCH Kai Schwemmer Collapse a College Professor’s ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ Argument in Real Time

Kai Schwemmer is the Political Director for College Republicans of America. He had a question and answer session with a college professor, and well, that college professor probably wishes he had sat this one out.

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College professor left completely stumped after @KaiSchwemmer started talking in Spanish after the professor said he welcomed mass migration. Schwemmer: Would it be an issue if every city spoke a different language? Professor: No. Schwemmer: "Entonces sería bastante difícil si estuviéramos hablando, entendernos, porque nosotros no podemos entender lo que estamos diciendo y no podemos alcanzar tener respeto mutuo." Brilliant. https://t.co/yOkfu66Iu5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2026

The Professor tried to spout the 'Democrat-approved' line about diversity is our strength until he was confronted with Kai speaking in Spanish, a language the professor clearly can't understand. Kai demonstrated how a lack of shared language and values quickly causes big problems.

This is such a brilliant "argument" by @KaiSchwemmer We ALL know areas where immigrants have NOT assimilated. And yes, I would say they refuse to do so. Because the requirement has been removed in this country. In most countries actually. And yes. It is detrimental to a functioning, healthy society. — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinSays) October 20, 2026

It's all over the United States. Dearborn, of course, but also go to some place in Florida and Texas and you'll only hear Spanish. If you work in a store in said places and don't speak their language of choice, they'll act really offended. It's a problem. Also, once again, Mexico will NOT allow someone to immigrate to Mexico unless they can prove FLUENCY in Spanish. They don't mean a little conversational Spanish. They demand fluency.

Brutal own. Well done kid. — Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) October 20, 2026

I’ve never heard Kai Schwemmer, but I think that he’s great! Keep up the good work young man! — Dale Dudgeon (@DaleDudgeon) October 20, 2026

He's walking in Charlie Kirk's footsteps. It's a beautiful thing to see.

Another example of just because you have a diploma doesn't make you smart... https://t.co/rQcxxtLAR4 — Donald Mcleod (@DmcleodDonald) October 20, 2026

It also proves ideas that might sound good in an academic setting, but that doesn't necessarily mean it translates to the real world, pal.

This is the best uno reverse card I’ve seen in a long time 👏😂 — Anisha Babbar (@AnishaB95757) October 20, 2026

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These college professors are usually all the same. Stupid incompetent commies who spend decades at an institution accomplishing absolutely nothing… — Rising Eagle (@risingeagleusa) October 20, 2026

They have no experience actually being a productive citizen.

live in America, become American. there is no other option. — Christo ✍️ (@ChrisPlacko) October 20, 2026

And speak English.

@CollinRugg @KaiSchwemmer He welcomed every language right up until he had to understand one. — JustPaul (@JustPaul1978) October 20, 2026

Funny how that works.

@CollinRugg @KaiSchwemmer I just went to the Walmart in Columbus, Nebraska. Asked three different workers if they knew where they moved the packing tape to. Not one of the three could speak English. Two of them tried to send me to the meat section. — Darvius (@Darvius) October 20, 2026

And there you go.





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