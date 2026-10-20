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WATCH Kai Schwemmer Collapse a College Professor’s ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ Argument in Real Time

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 7:00 PM
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WATCH Kai Schwemmer Collapse a College Professor’s ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ Argument in Real Time
Meme
Kai Schwemmer is the Political Director for College Republicans of America. He had a question and answer session with a college professor, and well, that college professor probably wishes he had sat this one out.
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The Professor tried to spout the 'Democrat-approved' line about diversity is our strength until he was confronted with Kai speaking in Spanish, a language the professor clearly can't understand. Kai demonstrated how a lack of shared language and values quickly causes big problems. 

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It's all over the United States. Dearborn, of course, but also go to some place in Florida and Texas and you'll only hear Spanish. If you work in a store in said places and don't speak their language of choice, they'll act really offended. It's a problem. Also, once again, Mexico will NOT allow someone to immigrate to Mexico unless they can prove FLUENCY in Spanish. They don't mean a little conversational Spanish. They demand fluency.  

He's walking in Charlie Kirk's footsteps. It's a beautiful thing to see. 

It also proves ideas that might sound good in an academic setting, but that doesn't necessarily mean it translates to the real world, pal. 

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They have no experience actually being a productive citizen. 

And speak English.

Funny how that works.

And there you go.


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News Topics ACADEMIA | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS

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