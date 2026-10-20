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Elissa Slotkin Tells Tapper the Point She Was Trying to Make Was Just Like the Seditious Six Video

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 5:00 PM
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Elissa Slotkin Tells Tapper the Point She Was Trying to Make Was Just Like the Seditious Six Video
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Sam reported earlier, Sen. Elissa Slotkin's communications staffer, Josh Stewart, had the unenviable job of cleaning up Slotkin's viral statement, where she tried to deter young conservatives from working with the Trump administration with the threat of prosecution. As Sam reported, Stewart’s version of the story required ignoring Slotkin's own words about scaring people away from working for Trump at all, and concluded with him shutting off replies. 

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Slotkin appeared with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday, where she explained that her advice was very much in line with the advice she had given to service members in her "Seditious Six" video, where she told them they were duty-bound not to follow illegal orders from the Trump administration or face prosecution. What illegal orders? Neither she nor ringleader Sen. Mark Kelly could name one.

It's in that spirit that she's "helping" young conservatives by warning them that if they go to work for President Donald Trump, he's going to ask them to do illegal things for which they will be prosecuted.

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The post continues:

… President asks them to do.... “Well, look, that’s manufactured outrage. That’s his specialty. I think the — the thing that I’ve heard from my own Republican colleagues and peers, including like interns and folks who work around the Hill who come to our events, they’ll tell you, like I, you know, I was worried. My parents were worried. You know, it’s really messy. I’m not sure what to get involved in. Politics in general has become messy. But, you know, when you’re being forced by this administration, for instance, to sign a contract that is given over to a company that Trump Jr. is on the board of, and you know that that’s a problem. Like, my point is, do not get yourself involved in illegal activity. It’s the same thing I was talking about a year ago. Whether you’re the uniformed military or a civilian in government, if you’re being asked to do something by the President or his team that’s illegal, you have a responsibility to reject that. That is my point, and that was the point I was trying to make.”

She must have thought the segment went well, because she posted a clip from the interview to her own X account:

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The post continues:

… the law, then you should be held accountable. If you are stealing taxpayer money and enriching President Trump or his family, then you should be held accountable.

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Yes, she's out there claiming she's being attacked because she's a woman.

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Explaining that this was just a repeat of the message from the Seditious Six video is not a flex. It was political intimidation then, and it's intimidation now.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CONSERVATISM | DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | JAKE TAPPER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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