Elissa Slotkin Tells Tapper the Point She Was Trying to Make Was Just Like the Seditious Six Video

As Sam reported earlier, Sen. Elissa Slotkin's communications staffer, Josh Stewart, had the unenviable job of cleaning up Slotkin's viral statement, where she tried to deter young conservatives from working with the Trump administration with the threat of prosecution. As Sam reported, Stewart’s version of the story required ignoring Slotkin's own words about scaring people away from working for Trump at all, and concluded with him shutting off replies.

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Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin inflames conservatives over comments about deterring college grads from working for the Trump administration. https://t.co/4YjMV4x5q5 — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 20, 2026

Slotkin appeared with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday, where she explained that her advice was very much in line with the advice she had given to service members in her "Seditious Six" video, where she told them they were duty-bound not to follow illegal orders from the Trump administration or face prosecution. What illegal orders? Neither she nor ringleader Sen. Mark Kelly could name one.

It's in that spirit that she's "helping" young conservatives by warning them that if they go to work for President Donald Trump, he's going to ask them to do illegal things for which they will be prosecuted.

PANTS ON FIRE: Democrat Elissa Slotkin says @BasedMikeLee is engaged in “his specialty” of “manufactured outrage,” arguing she has not and will never call for mass prosecutions of Trump or MAGA staffers in the federal government, but they would be WISE to disobey what the President asks them to do.... “Well, look, that’s manufactured outrage. That’s his specialty. I think the — the thing that I’ve heard from my own Republican colleagues and peers, including like interns and folks who work around the Hill who come to our events, they’ll tell you, like I, you know, I was worried. My parents were worried. You know, it’s really messy. I’m not sure what to get involved in. Politics in general has become messy. But, you know, when you’re being forced by this administration, for instance, to sign a contract that is given over to a company that Trump Jr. is on the board of, and you know that that’s a problem. Like, my point is, do not get yourself involved in illegal activity. It’s the same thing I was talking about a year ago. Whether you’re the uniformed military or a civilian in government, if you’re being asked to do something by the President or his team that’s illegal, you have a responsibility to reject that. That is my point, and that was the point I was trying to make.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2026

The post continues:

… President asks them to do.... “Well, look, that’s manufactured outrage. That’s his specialty. I think the — the thing that I’ve heard from my own Republican colleagues and peers, including like interns and folks who work around the Hill who come to our events, they’ll tell you, like I, you know, I was worried. My parents were worried. You know, it’s really messy. I’m not sure what to get involved in. Politics in general has become messy. But, you know, when you’re being forced by this administration, for instance, to sign a contract that is given over to a company that Trump Jr. is on the board of, and you know that that’s a problem. Like, my point is, do not get yourself involved in illegal activity. It’s the same thing I was talking about a year ago. Whether you’re the uniformed military or a civilian in government, if you’re being asked to do something by the President or his team that’s illegal, you have a responsibility to reject that. That is my point, and that was the point I was trying to make.”

She must have thought the segment went well, because she posted a clip from the interview to her own X account:

This isn't my first rodeo with President Trump. After calling for me to be arrested, tried, and hanged for a 90 second video he didn't like, he is now attacking me for saying that there will be accountability for people who commit crimes on his behalf. It's simple. If you break the law, then you should be held accountable. If you are stealing taxpayer money and enriching President Trump or his family, then you should be held accountable. — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 19, 2026

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The post continues:

… the law, then you should be held accountable. If you are stealing taxpayer money and enriching President Trump or his family, then you should be held accountable.

@ElissaSlotkin This is actually what you said. Now you are attempting spin your actions. You are NOT the victim here. https://t.co/VKiVIicRSp — Tabby Cat (@TabbyCatForYou) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin The president is criticizing you because you told us and young conservatives that you wanted your political persecution to scare us out of serving our country in government. Your continued lies surrounding your remarks are truly shameful. — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 19, 2026

Dear @ElissaSlotkin: Fact Check: Bullshit. You specifically stated you want Trump officials prosecuted to deter Trump's young supporters from public service. You are not the victim, sweetheart. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You implied <quite heavily> that working for the Trump administration or even supporting it is a crime. That’s scary. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 20, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin No, he’s attacking you for saying that you want to prevent young people that support Republican values from entering government positions by threatening to blackball or charge them criminally if they do. — Richard Graziul (@RichardGraziul) October 19, 2026

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@ElissaSlotkin And now you're out there claiming you're being "attacked" because you are a WOMAN?? No ma'am. You are being called out because you're threatening lawfare against young conservatives. That is disgusting. Stop with the stupid CIA tactics already. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) October 19, 2026

Yes, she's out there claiming she's being attacked because she's a woman.

Elissa Slotkin claims that the only reason that she's being attacked for threatening lawfare against young conservatives for serving in the Trump administration is because she's a woman. 🙄 https://t.co/UK8Oa1xdhy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2026

Elissa Slotkin just said the plan out loud I've been warning about for months. They’re coming for all of you. Get ready for lawsuits, audits, and being on the left’s permanent list. Pardon the staffers. And treat these CIA Karens like the crazed partisans they are. — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) October 19, 2026

@greg_price11 @SenatorSlotkin is being attacked for being an authoritarian spook. She is the WORST advertisement for the intel agencies ever. And a horrible role model for young women. Say stupid shit & scream “SEXISM”. Unbelievable. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 19, 2026

@greg_price11 She doesn't even realize this kind of gaslighting doesn't work anymore. We are watching a relic here. — G3nA1 (@Sovereignty101) October 20, 2026

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@ElissaSlotkin What you said was wrong. You have done some seriously terrible things, but trying to scare our youth with threats, Elissa…. That’s disgusting. Maybe if you had children of your own you would understand. — Lindsey Bee (@LindseyBee37) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You are not the victim. You are the perpetrator. You're a fascist who threatened young Americans with imprisonment for not voting for your political ideology. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You said you want to arrest the people working for him. What did you expect him to do? — Professor X (@rationalhumanis) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Because you keep trying to do and say seditious bullshit and you think people are buying any of it? We see you for what you are. You exposed yourself and your intentions. — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) October 20, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin I’m not sure if you understand how this works. If you say something stupid, while on camera, you cannot become the victim in a couple of X posts. — GDawg (@GaryDaw41889013) October 20, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin That’s not what you said and you are no victim. You said you wanted to go after your political opponents to “deter” young conservatives from working for the president, fascist. We have the video. Your CIA doublespeak doesn’t work here. You should be censured. 🖕 — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 19, 2026

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@ElissaSlotkin No one believes you. Your statement is the definition of intimidation. What exactly did you think would happen when you said this? Because what did happen could have easily been predicted if you thought about it for a second before running your mouth. — Slade Lawton (@Lawton_Slade) October 19, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You think you are above accountability. Then you play "its because I'm a woman card" You threatening others is beyond disgusting. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) October 20, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin My God. You are reprehensible. We all heard what you said. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) October 19, 2026

Explaining that this was just a repeat of the message from the Seditious Six video is not a flex. It was political intimidation then, and it's intimidation now.

She said she wants to hold show trials to intimidate young people who disagree with her politically. @jaketapper's job is to help her spin it. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 19, 2026

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