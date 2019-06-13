This is pretty much what we were expecting; we just hadn’t expected the shadow governor of Georgia come right out and say it.

As Twitchy reported, nearly 50 celebrities signed onto Alyssa Milano’s letter to Brian Kemp threatening to boycott the state if he signed the state legislature’s heartbeat bill into law. Disney’s CEO said it would be “very difficult” to keep productions in the state if the law went into effect. Netflix threatened to “rethink” its “entire investment in Georgia.” CBS/Showtime said it was “concerned.”

The thing is, no one seemed to pull up stakes and leave; they’d found an out: they’d still work in Georgia while the law worked its way through court challenges. If the law survived, then they’d leave the state … maybe.

We say maybe because now Stacey Abrams has come up with a new hashtag sure to please everyone in Hollywood enjoying Georgia’s tax incentives: #StayAndFight.

Sorry, “governor,” but didn’t all those celebrities and production companies pledge to leave the state if the bill became law? This is quite a change of plan.

ABC News reports:

Abrams met with a group of studio executives, celebrities, showrunners and the president of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America on Tuesday in Los Angeles amid some calls from production companies to boycott the Peach State over a law passed last month that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually after six weeks of pregnancy.

Um, ABC? It’s not a “heartbeat” anymore; you’re supposed to call it “fetal pole cardiac activity” or “embryonic pulsing.”

By making the trip to Los Angeles, Abrams is ramping up her efforts to convince the film industry to support abortion rights groups on the ground, as opposed to boycotting the state which has come to be known as the “Hollywood of the South.”

Yeah, it’s going to be really tough to convince the Hollywood studios to keep working in Georgia after all.

And Hollywood can pretend it’s still standing up for “women’s reproductive rights” while enjoying those tax breaks because they’re going to stay and “fight,” i.e., business as usual.

