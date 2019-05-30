Earlier this week, Netflix announced that they’d “rethink [their] entire investment in Georgia” if the state’s recently passed heartbeat law went into effect. Disney has issued a similar threat:

Disney's Bob Iger said it will be "very difficult" for the company to continue shooting in Georgia should its controversial anti-abortion bill go into effect https://t.co/UdTZdr9sPI pic.twitter.com/i5gBFxlUUP — Variety (@Variety) May 30, 2019

More from Variety:

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger says his film and TV studios are likely to vacate Georgia as a production hub if the state’s controversial heartbeat abortion bill becomes law. Speaking with Reuters at Disney’s theme park in Anaheim, Calif., Iger said it would be “very difficult” for the content giant to remain in the face of the legislation. The bill seeks to ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, “I rather doubt we will,” he continued. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Yes, Bob Iger. Disney’s got standards. Two of them, in fact, as Iowahawk can’t help but point out:

Oh.

Isn’t that the place where they behead homosexuals and where abortion is outlawed? — David Lee Ritter (@DavidLeeRitter) May 30, 2019

We need a Disney princess that is thrown in a bag since birth, not allowed to own property and can't leave the dream house without Ken to show those backwoods Georgia folks. — Daniel (@Roll_Tide_Roll_) May 30, 2019

A little over a year ago, Iger had a delightful meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:

Amidst all of this massive reform, Iger met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month. He then spoke with the Council on Foreign Affairs about the possibility of bringing Disney to Saudi Arabia. “…he made an impassioned plea to me to consider building Disneyland in Saudi Arabia,” Iger said. “And I listened with curiosity and somewhat of an open mind. And I explained that when we make decisions like this, we consider cultural issues, economic issues, and political issues. And this was—and it’s—it may seem simple, but it’s far more complex.” Iger went on to explain that he does have plans to meet with the Crown Prince again in the future. “I ended up saying that I would visit and see for myself, but that in no way should be interpreted to mean we’re developing a park, but that I would listen—but I’m a fun—I often say to the senior executives of Disney, if you don’t go you can’t grow,” Iger said.

Disney Saudi Arabia may still be in the dream stages right now, but this dream has already become a reality:

which is to say nothing of a whole other can of worms… pic.twitter.com/t4lMLUcMWR — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 30, 2019

Disney has a theme park in China. How do human rights there compare with Georgia? — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) May 30, 2019

So, protecting innocent lives is beyond the pale, but doing business in a country where innocents are regularly persecuted and executed is just how you “grow.” Gotcha.

And would you believe there’s more?

Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ filmed scenes in Croatia, Ireland, and Bolivia. – In Croatia, abortion is illegal after 10 weeks. – In Ireland, abortion was illegal (law since modified) – In Bolivia, abortion was and is illegal https://t.co/KdOrgknEOk — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 30, 2019

Oh.

Right, because making a movie is simply about filming; there are no other office-type jobs to it. Great comeback… — Jeffrey D. Korum (@KorumJ) May 30, 2019

I think the point is Disney has filmed in countries with far more extreme abortion restrictions than Georgia, so it’s hard to take their preening seriously. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 30, 2019

They filmed in Bolivia where abortion is illegal without the need for fainting couches, but suddenly they are indignantly boycotting filming in Georgia? Give me a break. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 30, 2019

Seriously.

Well would ya look at that. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 30, 2019

We’re absolutely shocked that an entertainment industry bigwig is a giant moral hypocrite.

Suddenly we're not celebrating the "free market?" What's changed? — 5 min conversation (@ehnottooxabi) May 30, 2019

I think Disney should be free to do, or not do, business wherever they please. I'm just noting their standards.https://t.co/xC21yQqolM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 30, 2019

***

