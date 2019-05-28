We’ve told you about all the woke celebrities who are threatening not to practice their art in Georgia over the state’s heartbeat bill. Apparently their stunning bravery has inspired Netflix to consider a similar protest campaign:

Netflix threatens to "rethink" its "entire investment in Georgia" if the state passes its anti-abortion law https://t.co/D7Set6utkn pic.twitter.com/YbimiOTBBB — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2019

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

The company’s statement on the law is a rare public stance from one of the industry’s heavyweights; major studios have thus far remained silent on the legislation, which would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat — which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy. “We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Wow. They’ll rethink it. Bold.

NO @netflix, You can make a statement NOW that you support a woman's right to choose.

Sitting on your hands for a year or two just means you are just like the rest of corporate America. You only care about profits.

Talk is cheap, action is everything. — gdog1951 (@gdog19511) May 28, 2019

Netflix’s threat is stupid, but we could at least give them a little credit if they were willing to put their money where their mouth is. This “rethink” business just makes them look like cowards. Pro-abort cowards.