First, it was the actors, and now it’s the TV and movie production companies themselves that are lining up to kowtow to the pro-choice movement and prove their allegiance to abortion rights to America.

But when it comes to Georgia, they sure are taking a wait-and-see approach, continuing with business as usual in the state of Georgia and hoping the courts strike down the state’s new abortion law.

As Twitchy reported, Netflix said it would “rethink” its investment in Georgia, and Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” to keep doing business there if the law weren’t struck down.

Now CBS/Showtime has fallen into line with the very brave statement that “the ability to attract great talent” might make the state no longer “viable” for location shooting.

CBS/Showtime join production companies voicing concern about Georgia anti-abortion law: "If the law takes effect in Georgia or elsewhere, these may not be viable locations for our future production.” pic.twitter.com/7IhLf20rmb — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) May 30, 2019

Have we mentioned that the entire entertainment industry is wringing its hands over a heartbeat bill? Yes, thank you, Hollywood for reminding us that everyone should support abortion right up until delivery as women’s health care.

This is getting comical at this point. These studios aren't going to let anything sway their decisions other than what's best for the bottom line. That's why they're in Georgia in the first place. https://t.co/HGCBov2Khg — BT (@back_ttys) May 30, 2019

Virtue signaling like pic.twitter.com/31Bd4Udz9s — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) May 30, 2019

Has the left considered trying to win elections in Georgia? By win I mean winning elections for real, not just declaring yourself the winner like Stacey Abrams. — BT (@back_ttys) May 31, 2019

Has Hollywood ever considered that there might be different points of view once you get outside of Los Angeles? Sure, it was the tax incentives that lured you there, but we’re sure it was a shock to find people with different moral standards.

Do Hollywood lefties really think those fighting to protect the unborn are going to say to themselves, "you know, I'm vehemently opposed to ending an innocent human life after a heartbeat is detected, but dammit I also don't want season 3 of Ozark to be filmed elsewhere"? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 31, 2019

Oh my, what on earth will everyone do. — MD (@MD23846942) May 31, 2019

Go back to CA. Why is this a big deal? The people of GA don't care. — Wendy Neubauer (@SpottedDogAcres) May 30, 2019

Note that they haven’t left yet; for now, they’re just “concerned.” Let us know when they stop distributing movies in countries where there are abortion laws.

